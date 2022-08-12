From fans to hair dryers to vacuums, Dyson makes some of our favorite home and personal appliances on the market. And right now, you can snag some of these top-rated appliances at a discount. Through the rest of August, Woot is offering up to 70% off a small selection of both new and factory reconditioned Dyson equipment, including fans, air purifiers and our overall favorite vacuum cleaner of the year. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then.

SHOPPING ・ 10 HOURS AGO