Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Know How Clean Your Air Is With This Smart Monitor, Now 20% Off on Amazon
As population and emissions all over the globe increase, exposure to harsh pollutants and particles in the air continue to be a growing concern across the United States. Air purifiers do a great job of getting rid of irritants and pollutants, but if you just want to stay informed about the quality of air in your house, consider grabbing an Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor.
CNET
Wordle: Your Best Starter Words, Strategies, Tips and Tricks To Win
Recently, I shared my new easy winning strategy for playing Wordle, the hit online game invented by Josh Wardle that's now running daily on The New York Times' site. Essentially, I begin with TRAIN and CLOSE, then look at any correct letters and try a word that uses them in numerous spots. When I need to picture possible winning words, I utilize Xs to spell out the correct letters I know so far.
CNET
Capri Sun Recall: Check if Your Juice May Be Contaminated With Cleaning Solution
Capri Sun has recalled almost 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. Tens of thousands of Capri Sun pouches could be contaminated with a diluted cleaning solution. What's next. You can check for whether your Capri Sun drinks are affected by looking for a best...
CNET
Walmart Plus Has a New Perk: Paramount Plus at No Extra Cost
Walmart on Monday said it's partnering with Paramount Global to offer a free Paramount Plus Essential subscription to all Walmart Plus members. The offer will start in September and will give Walmart Plus members access to shows such as 1883 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, among other films and live sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Shop J.Crew Factory's Clearance Sale for an Extra 15% Off Today Only
There are retailers selling past season styles on clearance, and J.Crew Factory is one of them. Right now, there's a clearance sale for up to 60% off, plus an extra 15% off using the offer code STUDYBREAK through Aug. 16. Styles are varied and available for women, men and boys...
CNET
Woot's Dyson Sale Slashes Prices on Vacuums, Air Purifiers and a Luxury Hair Straightener
From fans to hair dryers to vacuums, Dyson makes some of our favorite home and personal appliances on the market. And right now, you can snag some of these top-rated appliances at a discount. Through the rest of August, Woot is offering up to 70% off a small selection of both new and factory reconditioned Dyson equipment, including fans, air purifiers and our overall favorite vacuum cleaner of the year. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Get America's Best Foods Delivered to Your Door and Save 20%
Craving a bit of comfort food for yourself and the family? Get 20% off an order at Goldbelly and reward your tastebuds with a delicious meal today. Just type in the promo code GETFORKY at checkout when you order one or more of Gold belly's best-selling eats from now until Aug. 18.
Comments / 0