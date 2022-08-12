ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

The week begins with heat and ends with a cool down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see 2 or 3 days of heat advisories to begin the week, but a cold front will bring a chance of rain midweek and some temperature relief late this week and into the weekend. Hot and dry Monday: High pressure is expanding over...
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
KTAL

KSLA

Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13. Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
News Radio 710 KEEL

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
KTAL

Louisiana abortion clinics look to leave state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All three of Louisiana’s abortion clinics, including Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, are looking to move out of state following a ruling last week that allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an...
KTAL

North Louisiana Football Alliance offers opportunity to keep playing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Louisiana Football Alliance gives young men in Shreveport-Bossier the opportunity to continue playing after graduation. Founder Holland Witherspoon founded the alliance four years ago for those who love football but are not entering college. When Witherspoon finished high school, he would have loved...
KTAL

2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City

Officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. TISD bond for campus safety on the ballot. Scattered storms Wednesday & heavy rain possible …. LPD officer hit and dragged.
KTAL

Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
Shreveport Magazine

Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
KTAL

SUSLA reverses course on campus mask mandates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University has reversed course in implementing an indoor mask mandate on campus for returning students. The university had announced Sunday that a mask mandate would be in effect starting Monday for all students and faculty but reversed course in a statement released late Monday morning.
