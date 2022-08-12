Read full article on original website
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The week begins with heat and ends with a cool down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see 2 or 3 days of heat advisories to begin the week, but a cold front will bring a chance of rain midweek and some temperature relief late this week and into the weekend. Hot and dry Monday: High pressure is expanding over...
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
Lynn learns how to line a football field from the founder of the North Louisiana Football Alliance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The North Louisiana Football Alliance is in its fourth season and Lynn recently did a Something Good segment on them you can find it HERE. If you are interested in joining a team or volunteering click HERE. In this webisode, Lynn thought it would be fun to...
Sponsored Content: Get Fit with Title Box Club
(Loving Living Local) – Title Boxing Club is helping everyone at any age get fit with their no-contact classes offered 7 days a week in Shreveport, LA. Title Boxing is offering a free 3-day pass to our Loving Living Local viewers. “Title Boxing Club, we’ve really redesigned the boxer’s...
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13. Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
Louisiana abortion clinics look to leave state
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All three of Louisiana’s abortion clinics, including Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, are looking to move out of state following a ruling last week that allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an...
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
SWEPCO admits to disconnecting service during summer despite what was told to Caddo Commission
A SWEPCO representative told the commission at the previous work session that no disconnects were completed between June 30 and August 1. However after reviewing some information, SWEPCO did perform cutoffs to seven different Caddo Parish residents on July 14.
Shreveport businesses hiring, offering apprenticeships at Goodwill Industries job fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is partnering with 15 organizations looking for employees and offering apprenticeship programs in Shreveport. On Wednesday, Aug 17, the job fair will take place at the Goodwill Industries Job Center in the 800 block of W. 70th St. from 10:00...
Louisiana Angler Shatters Private-Pond Bluegill State Record
Tim Trahan, 65, of Arcadia, Louisiana, didn’t have to travel far to catch a state-record bluegill. He hooked into the 2.24-pounder while fishing in his neighbor’s pond. “Actually, I was amazed by the size of it,” he told the Houma Courier. “I thought I was…fishing for sheepshead.”
North Louisiana Football Alliance offers opportunity to keep playing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Louisiana Football Alliance gives young men in Shreveport-Bossier the opportunity to continue playing after graduation. Founder Holland Witherspoon founded the alliance four years ago for those who love football but are not entering college. When Witherspoon finished high school, he would have loved...
Shreveport man charged in Longview, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City
Officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. TISD bond for campus safety on the ballot. Scattered storms Wednesday & heavy rain possible …. LPD officer hit and dragged.
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
SUSLA reverses course on campus mask mandates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University has reversed course in implementing an indoor mask mandate on campus for returning students. The university had announced Sunday that a mask mandate would be in effect starting Monday for all students and faculty but reversed course in a statement released late Monday morning.
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
