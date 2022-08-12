ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

9 hospitals ending labor, delivery services

Several hospitals are ending labor and delivery services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges. Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital ended labor and delivery services Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.
MAUMEE, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

17 hospitals and health systems planning upgrades, expansions

The following 17 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since July 29:. Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed is seeking approval to build two new hospitals in the state of North Carolina. East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry has expanded its detox unit. Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach,...
CROWN POINT, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health systems opening hospitals

The following list includes health systems who have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build them since July 29:. WakeMed, based in Raleigh, N.C., has filed two certificates of need in North Carolina to build two new hospitals. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health continues to. approval for...
ATHENS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy