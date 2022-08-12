Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals ending labor, delivery services
Several hospitals are ending labor and delivery services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges. Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital ended labor and delivery services Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Trinity Health Ann Arbor ranked nationally as high performing hospital
ANN ARBOR – Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has been ranked as a high performing hospital for 2022-2023, according to U.S. News & World Report. The honor designates hospitals that offer outstanding quality for special medical conditions and procedures and is the highest award given by USNWR on its Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions rankings.
Law enforcement to take extra precautions during Woodward Dream Cruise
With hundreds of thousands of people attending the Woodward Dream Cruise law enforcement from different communities are coming together to make sure safety is a top priority.
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man found safe
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing Westland man was found safe, police said Tuesday. Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, had been missing since leaving his home Aug. 10.
Nurses sue University of Michigan claiming it won’t bargain over safe workloads
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Michigan Nurses Association has filed a lawsuit against the University of Michigan, alleging it is breaking the law by refusing to bargain over nurses’ workloads in ongoing contract negotiations with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council. The lawsuit was filed Monday, Aug. 15,...
fox2detroit.com
City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
whmi.com
Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing
A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks more charges in teen son's death • Lathrup council member eavesdrops • Oxford's new security
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three weeks ago a 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy. The victim's family says there were young accomplices -- and they want to see those kids punished for the deadly crime too. The accused teen gunman Ryan McLeod was in court...
Ypsilanti police chief resigns, says he will explore different opportunities
YPSILANTI, MI – Ypsilanti police Chief Tony DeGiusti is stepping down as the city’s head of law enforcement. Ypsilanti City Manager Frances McMullan issued a notice Monday, Aug. 15, announcing she has accepted DeGiusti’s resignation. DeGiusti indicated that he is resigning to explore different opportunities, McMullan wrote.
Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents
India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
anash.org
L’Chaim: Levinger – Kaplan
The L’Chaim of Yehuda Levinger of Yerushalayim and Mushka Kaplan of Oak Park, MI took place Sunday night at Rubashkins.
Names released in case of Macomb Twp. mysterious deaths
We have new information on the mystery deaths of a mother and daughter found in their home earlier this month in Macomb Township.
Detroit police officer enters plea in traffic death of well-known attorney
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit police officer who prosecutors say disregarded a red light, causing a crash that killed a well-known attorney, has pleaded no contest to a secondary charge. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 15 to willful neglect of duty and is expected to be...
candgnews.com
Dog rescued from hot vehicle in Grosse Pointe City
GROSSE POINTE CITY — While you might want to take your furry best friend with you everywhere you go, public safety and animal experts say that especially during these warmer days, leave your pet at home. The Grosse Pointe City Public Safety Department responded to the Beaumont Hospital, Grosse...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
More than 100K residents remain under boil water advisory after water main break
On Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties to ensure that residents get the help they need.
