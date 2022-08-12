Read full article on original website
thecitymenus.com
Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation
Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GA
The life of Jarvis Lykes is celebrated by family and friendsPhoto by Keyanna Jones. "We ain't blacking down!" was the chant that could be heard as passersby walked along 10th Avenue in Columbus, GA, in front of the Consolidated Government Building, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. The chant was led by Arreasha Lawrence, Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund. Arreasha was one of many representatives from community organizations, who gathered in solidarity with the family of Jarvis Lykes to stand against police brutality, community gun violence and voter suppression. The program, entitled "Remembrance, Resilience, Awareness, Transparency," was held to bring attention to the ongoing issues plaguing Communities of Color.
WTVM
Columbus State University students return to classrooms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Classes have started at Columbus State University. Students were on campus excited for the new semester. Several said they were first-generation college students and were read to learn and grow. “I’m just really hoping to get some experience, so fun experience, some friends and of course...
WTVM
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
WTVM
3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama High School and Junior High Rodeo Association is having its 3rd annual rodeo in Chambers County. On September 3 and 4, over 200 students from all over Alabama will come out to compete. The top four-point earners in each qualifying event will represent...
WTVM
Paws Humane Society to host pet food pantry for Ga. and Ala. residents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend. On August 27, Paws will host the pet food pantry from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The pantry is open for Alabama and Georgia residents while supplies last. Pets for...
WTVM
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
WLTX.com
Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
WTVM
Columbus Technical College welcomes students back to classes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College welcomed students back to classes Monday, August 15. Even though classes have started for most, interested students can apply through Wednesday for fall classes. Columbus Tech offers over 65 classes that are tuition free - along with offering free books. “We believe with...
WTVM
Muscogee County School Board reveals name of Spencer High’s auditorium
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board meeting revealed the name of William Henry Spencer High School’s auditorium. It will be named after Mr. WIlliam R. Flewellen, who attended the school. Muscogee County officials say Flewellen impacted students, teachers and parents at the school with selfless acts...
44-Year-Old Jerry Walton Dead, In Motor Vehicle Accident In Muscogee County (Muscogee County, GA)
Officials state that they were called to a set of apartments on Boxwood Blvd., off Macon Road behind the Columbus Public Library at 9:54 PM on Saturday; They found the building in flames after a truck crashed into it, according [..]
WTVM
Sunny and Hot Sticks Around
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a beautiful Sunday across the valley with mostly clear skies and no rain. Temperatures topped out near 90 for all, and the humidity stayed low! Heading into the next work week, things stay less sticky until mid week when the humidity really kicks in again. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s again to start the week, and things will stay mostly dry. By Wednesday we see a significant change in the story. Rain coverage jumps to 40% and stays high into the end of the week. There is good news though - that does mean our temps will be a little below average all of the rainy days (mid 80s). Heading into the next weekend we will still expect to see afternoon showers and storms, but highs should level back to around average.
WTVM
Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests. Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.
wrbl.com
Most of Monday will be dry, storms move in tonight
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The break in the heat and humidity is over, we’ll be back to the middle 90s and it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. Most of the day looks to stay dry but a few stray storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Tracking...
Columbus Police investigating after dead individual found at Macon Road hotel
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL ) – A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased at a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells WRBL the individual was discovered on Aug. 16, 2022, after police were called to do a welfare check at the Edgewood Hotel, located at 4265 Macon Road. The individual’s […]
WTVM
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host clinical hiring fair
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week. The hiring fair will take place on August 23 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center - located at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus. Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a hiring...
WTVM
Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene of a death investigation at Edgewood Motel on Macon Road, says. Sgt. Aaron Evrard. As of now, there is a limited amount of information on this developing case. However, stay with News...
wfxl.com
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
WTVM
Hot and muggier to start the workweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lot of us avoid rain early in the workweek but a pesky system will bring rising rain chances as early as Wednesday and keep them elevated through the week. After a beautiful weekend with a slight reprieve in humidity as expected, the mugginess is forecast...
