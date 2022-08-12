COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a beautiful Sunday across the valley with mostly clear skies and no rain. Temperatures topped out near 90 for all, and the humidity stayed low! Heading into the next work week, things stay less sticky until mid week when the humidity really kicks in again. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s again to start the week, and things will stay mostly dry. By Wednesday we see a significant change in the story. Rain coverage jumps to 40% and stays high into the end of the week. There is good news though - that does mean our temps will be a little below average all of the rainy days (mid 80s). Heading into the next weekend we will still expect to see afternoon showers and storms, but highs should level back to around average.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO