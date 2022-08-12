ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

thecitymenus.com

Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation

Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
WEST POINT, GA
The Revolutionary Report

Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GA

The life of Jarvis Lykes is celebrated by family and friendsPhoto by Keyanna Jones. "We ain't blacking down!" was the chant that could be heard as passersby walked along 10th Avenue in Columbus, GA, in front of the Consolidated Government Building, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. The chant was led by Arreasha Lawrence, Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund. Arreasha was one of many representatives from community organizations, who gathered in solidarity with the family of Jarvis Lykes to stand against police brutality, community gun violence and voter suppression. The program, entitled "Remembrance, Resilience, Awareness, Transparency," was held to bring attention to the ongoing issues plaguing Communities of Color.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus State University students return to classrooms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Classes have started at Columbus State University. Students were on campus excited for the new semester. Several said they were first-generation college students and were read to learn and grow. “I’m just really hoping to get some experience, so fun experience, some friends and of course...
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
AUBURN, AL
WLTX.com

Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Technical College welcomes students back to classes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College welcomed students back to classes Monday, August 15. Even though classes have started for most, interested students can apply through Wednesday for fall classes. Columbus Tech offers over 65 classes that are tuition free - along with offering free books. “We believe with...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Sunny and Hot Sticks Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a beautiful Sunday across the valley with mostly clear skies and no rain. Temperatures topped out near 90 for all, and the humidity stayed low! Heading into the next work week, things stay less sticky until mid week when the humidity really kicks in again. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s again to start the week, and things will stay mostly dry. By Wednesday we see a significant change in the story. Rain coverage jumps to 40% and stays high into the end of the week. There is good news though - that does mean our temps will be a little below average all of the rainy days (mid 80s). Heading into the next weekend we will still expect to see afternoon showers and storms, but highs should level back to around average.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests. Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Most of Monday will be dry, storms move in tonight

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The break in the heat and humidity is over, we’ll be back to the middle 90s and it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. Most of the day looks to stay dry but a few stray storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Tracking...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Piedmont Columbus Regional to host clinical hiring fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week. The hiring fair will take place on August 23 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center - located at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus. Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a hiring...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene of a death investigation at Edgewood Motel on Macon Road, says. Sgt. Aaron Evrard. As of now, there is a limited amount of information on this developing case. However, stay with News...
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group

There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Hot and muggier to start the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lot of us avoid rain early in the workweek but a pesky system will bring rising rain chances as early as Wednesday and keep them elevated through the week. After a beautiful weekend with a slight reprieve in humidity as expected, the mugginess is forecast...
COLUMBUS, GA

