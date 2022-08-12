ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

technewstoday.com

TV Won't Connect to Wi-Fi? Here's 14 Proven Ways to Fix It

Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix "Hardware Device is Not Connected" (Code 45) Error

You will run into a Hardware Device is Not Connected (Code 45) error if your Windows fails to recognize your hardware device. This is a common error that affects devices such as webcams, bluetooth devices, touch-screen devices, and sometimes even on-board graphics. Microsoft states that you will see this error...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Disable the Built-In Laptop Keyboard in Windows

Sometimes you don't want your laptop's keyboard to take inputs. This is usually because you're plugging in an external keyboard, either because the built-in one is broken or you just want a larger typing space with a full-sized keyboard. However, the keyboard being an integral part of your portable computer,...
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 review: "Very close to the full desktop audio package"

Representing an evolution from another solid gaming soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 takes everything that made the original so reliable and enjoyable, refining it and ramping up the quality.Coming in at the $330/£300 mark, it's a sizeable investment, but it largely meets all the demands and requirements of a soundbar that costs as much, from sound quality to inputs and versatility. I recently spent weeks with the...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

Optical Cable Not Working? 6 Proven Ways to Fix It

Optical cables connect your TV to the sound system. The external speakers you use, like the home theater or soundbar, also stop working when it stops functioning. There can be many cases when the optical cables cease to work. For instance, your TV software might be outdated, or the optical cable itself might be damaged. Or, you might be using a mode on your TV that does not support the use of optical cables.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's M2-powered MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon

Apple's MacBook Air M2 may not have completely reshaped the PC landscape like the M1 laptop did, but it's arguably the best version of the notebook to date. It earned a score of 96 from us and it would make a solid daily driver for anyone, from college students to working professionals. One of the few downsides is that the M2 laptop is more expensive than its predecessor, but now you can grab one for $100 less than usual from Amazon. The online retailer has the 256GB MacBook Air M2 in starlight for $1,099, which is the best price we've seen since launch.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Deal Alert: Save 30% Off the Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic on Amazon

The Blue Yeti Microphone is normally priced at $99.99, but today's Amazon deal cuts it down to only $69.99, a savings of 30% off. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for a very popular and highly recommended starter microphone for anyone who's thinking of getting into podcasting or streaming and doesn't want to invest a lot of money.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Razr 2022 gets official

Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google's Pixel 6 Pro drops to a record low of $649

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We may be only a few months away from the launch of...
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

All the Ports You Need: We Review the Ugreen USB-C Triple Display 13-in-1 Docking Station

Laptops are more powerful than ever, easily capable of replacing a desktop for many creatives. However, when it comes to the needs of creatives, the ports on most laptops simply aren't enough to cover everything. Enter the docking station. In this review, we take a look at the Ugreen USB-C Triple Display 13-in-1 Docking Station and if it can cover all the needs of a demanding professional.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

How to clean the USB-C port on your phone or laptop

USB-C ports — especially USB-C ports on smartphones — are constantly at risk of getting filled with dust, dirt, and other debris. It's not hard to understand why. If you frequently put your phone in your pocket or a bag port-side down, loose debris can be forced into the small opening.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early

Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance,...
CELL PHONES
Gamespot

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is Available For $105 (Open Box)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is discounted to just $105, down from its usual list price of $180. These are "Open Box" controllers, which means they should arrive in brand-new condition. Limited quantities are available, although the seller on eBay is highly trusted and is offering free three-day shipping with your purchase. If you’ve been considering upgrading your gamepad, this is a great way to do so without making your wallet angry.
VIDEO GAMES
Road & Track

The 6 Best Portable Monitors for Your Laptop

You love your new laptop, but with limited display sizes, a second monitor is a great option, especially for doing graphic design or any work where you have multiple windows open at once. Of course, you want to be able to take your second monitor with you anywhere you take your laptop, so a portable monitor is the way to go. Of course, you’ll sacrifice some things for portability, most notably resolution, but also refresh rate.
ELECTRONICS

