ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

STREAMED: Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Traumazine,” Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Super Freaky Girl,” & More

By Team CASSIUS
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A60dz_0hEqg1Qi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYM4u_0hEqg1Qi00

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion — Traumazine

Megan Thee Stallion dropped Something for the Hotties last year and Good News in 2020. Now, the chart-topping emcee keeps that momentum going as she delivers her newest body of work, Traumazine .

The new project features Future, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, and Lucky Daye. Meg also teams up with fellow power players Latto and Rico Nasty. Meanwhile, Juicy J, Hitkidd, OG Parker, J. White and Bongo ByTheWay are among the effort’s producers.

Thee Stallion says this album is all about growth. “It took a lot of self reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now,” she wrote in a message on social media. “I ain’t saying I finally figured everything out or that I’m finally at peace [because] I’m not. [But I’m] excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what’s happening in my head.”

Meg also spoke with Spotify about the 18-song set. “The hotties are definitely going to hear the more personal side of me, the more vulnerable side,” she says. “I feel like they’re going to be able to better understand why I am the way I am…I’ve never been this open and this vulnerable.”

Stream Traumazine below.

Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”

What happens when you combine a Rick James classic with Nicki Minaj’s 2022 sound? The Queen of the Barbs tries to answer this question with her newest single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Nicki utilizes the track to boast but also to chastise those she views as copycats. “I got a princess face, a killer body, and a samurai mind / They can’t be Nicki, they sound stupid, I just laugh when they try,” she raps. “On applications, I write ‘pressure’ ‘cause that’s what I apply.”

The “Super Freak”-inspired track also includes references to other artists, including Master P, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna. “I just F’d a G,” she rhymes on the cut. “Made him say ‘uhh,’ just ask Master P / Ball so hard, I just took a knee / Get me rocky a.s.a.p., word to Rih.”

Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph, Vaughn Oliver, and Malibu Babie produced the single. Listen to “Super Freaky Girl” below.

The Game — DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind

Nas’ 1994 debut album Illmatic is one of music’s most celebrated albums. A full 28 years later, The Game unveils DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind , a new album inspired by the Nasir Jones classic.

This 30-song LP features a bevy of stars, including Rick Ross, Ice T, Kanye West, French Montana, Twista, and Lil Wayne. To go further, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Cam’ron, Chlöe, and Big Sean also make appearances.

Moreover, DRILLMATIC also includes a message to Eminem on “The Black Slim Shady” in which Game writes: “Little Marshall Mathers mad ’cause nobody thinks that little Marshall matters / That sentiment’s hard to gather.”

So what’s the Illmatic connection? “I always patterned myself, my rhyme capabilities, and my storytelling behind Nas,” The Game says in an interview with HipHopDX . “That album, to me, there’s no better first album for me than Illmatic.

For those wondering, Game says he ran the idea by Nas. “He blessed it, and so I ran with it.” Listen to DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind below.

Back Thought & Danger Mouse — Cheat Codes

Black Thought and Danger Mouse fans can rejoice as the dynamic duo’s long-awaited album arrives. Although it isn’t called Dangerous Thoughts , as some speculated, the new album Cheat Codes delivers 12 new songs from the acclaimed emcee-producer combo.

Thought and Mouse ainvite some familiar faces to the party, including Raekwon, MF DOOM, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, Run the Jewels, Conway The Machine, and Michael Kiwanuka.

Prior to this, Thought announced the album back in 2020. “It’s a feel-good record,” he told Hot97 at the time, as reported by Hypebeast . “It’s a record for people who got into hip-hop and sort of evolved at the same period of time that we did. We’re the elder statesmen at this point, so I feel like this record is reflective of that too.”

Listen to Cheat Codes below.

The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé — “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”

Beyoncé keeps dropping new music. After unleashing a “Break My Soul” remix with Madonna, Queen Bey teams up with The Isley Brothers for a 2022 version of their “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” classic.

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl, Pts. 1 & 2” originally came out in 1975. It dropped alongside songs like “For the Love of You, Pt. 1 & 2” and “Fight the Power, Pts. 1 & 2” as part of The Isley Brothers’ celebrated album The Heat Is On .

Recently, Ronald Isley spoke about the collaboration during an interview with Billboard . “I’d met and talked to Beyoncé when she was just getting started with Destiny’s Child,” he says in the Q&A. “When we began recording our new album…last year, the idea of working with Beyoncé was one of the first things I thought about. She worked on this just about the whole last year in between recording her own album.”

This new Bey-assisted iteration is expected to land on The Isley Brothers’ upcoming album, set to drop next month, according to a press release. Listen to “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” below.

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
Hypebae

Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"

Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview

Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
HollywoodLife

Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction

Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Twista
Person
Michael Kiwanuka
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Eminem
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ronald Isley
Person
Rihanna
Person
Raekwon
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Madonna
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Og Parker
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Super Freak#Freaky#Megan Thee Stallion Drops#Hotties#Future
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy