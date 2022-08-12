Read full article on original website
The Verge
Xiaomi’s CyberOne robot shows us what to expect from Tesla’s promised Optimus bot
Chinese tech company Xiaomi — perhaps best known in the West for ripping off Apple’s designs — has unveiled a prototype bipedal robot: the slick-looking CyberOne. The bot was unveiled last week, and, judging from a brief demo, can do little more than walk across a stage. However, the CyberOne does show us the current state of robot development for a non-specialized company like Xiaomi and offers valuable context as to what we might expect from a, uh, rather similar looking bipedal bot: Tesla’s much-hyped Optimus robot, due to be unveiled as a prototype later this year on September 30th.
The Verge
The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up
This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
The Verge
Warner Bros. Discovery cuts around 70 jobs at HBO Max
After rumors swirled that Warner Bros. Discovery would be announcing a massive restructuring for HBO Max, the company has reportedly eliminated some jobs — though not nearly as many as had been feared. Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting around 14 percent of staff, or about 70 jobs, that had been under the purview of HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, according to Variety.
The Verge
Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free
Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
The Verge
TikTok now offers a very basic text-to-image AI generator directly in the app
Text-to-image AI systems are booming in both ability and popularity right now, and what better proof than their appearance in the world’s hottest app: TikTok. The video platform recently added a new effect it calls “AI greenscreen” that allows users to type in a text prompt that the software will then generate as an image. This image can then be used as the background to a video — potentially a very useful tool for creators.
The Verge
PlayStation PC launcher references spotted in Spider-Man Remastered for PC
Sony could be working on its own PlayStation PC launcher. References to a PlayStation PC launcher have been discovered in the recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, and VGC has verified the references are legitimate. A potential PC launcher for PlayStation games would compliment Sony’s PC push....
The Verge
Spotify tries asking users to record audio reactions to music playlists
News articles have comments, YouTube has reaction videos, and now a new test from Spotify sees the streaming service experiment with audio reactions for music playlists. The experiment came to light thanks to a Reddit user based in Vietnam who posted screenshots of the reaction prompt. “So what do you...
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is more affordable than ever at $649
You have another chance to get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro at their lowest respective prices. The 6.4-inch Pixel 6 is $100 off, costing $499 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, or through the Google Store. The pricier Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display, a higher-res screen, more RAM, and most notably, a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom on its rear that sets it apart from many flagship phones out there. It normally costs $899, but you can get it for $649 through Amazon, Best Buy, or at the Google Store. To put the price in context, this beats the Prime Day price by $50.
The Verge
Samsung’s $3,500 Odyssey Ark is a raft of a gaming display
Samsung’s Odyssey Ark had a stealthy presence at CES 2022, but the curved 55-inch gaming monitor-meets-TV is nearly ready to launch. It’s coming out in mid-September for $3,499.99, with reservations for preorders starting today. I got to test out a prototype of the Odyssey Ark with a batch of PC games. Surprise: gaming with my face three feet away from a 55-inch 4K display with 165Hz refresh rate is awesome. But I was equally impressed with the bounty of features that the Ark can deliver.
The Verge
Android 13 arrives for Pixel phones starting today
This year’s major Android update, Android 13, is officially releasing today for Google’s Pixel phones, the search giant has announced. The annual update is getting an official release a little earlier than usual, following Android 12’s release last October and Android 11’s release in September 2020.
The Verge
Yes — monitors can in fact get weirder
Mobile Pixels is running a crowdfunding campaign for this Geminos range of folding dual-screen clamshell displays, which offers an interesting alternative for folks looking to replace a side-by-side monitor setup. It claims those “take up too much space” and are “not ergonomically designed” — or maybe you just need something that resembles Samsung’s aggressively quirky Odyssey Ark gaming monitor without the $3,500 price.
The Verge
Windows 11’s next big update arrives next month with Start menu folders, new gestures, and more
Microsoft is planning to release its next big Windows 11 update, version 22H2, on September 20th. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge Microsoft will roll out Windows 11 22H2 through Windows Update on September 20th, a week after the company’s regular Patch Tuesday fixes. Windows Central...
The Verge
Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air is on sale for the first time today
Heading back to school soon? If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can save $100 on Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air, which is our top pick for most people when it comes to laptops. It’s a relatively small discount, yet it’s also the first we’ve seen on the new MacBook, which launched only last month. Right now, you can buy the “starlight” model at Amazon and B&H Photo with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an eight-core CPU, and a 30W power brick for $1,099.
The Verge
Intel turns to emulation for DirectX 9 games after ditching native support
Intel is removing native support for DirectX 9 (DX9) from its new Arc graphics cards and Xe integrated graphics on 12th Gen processors, with support now coming from emulation thanks to DirectX 12. News of the DirectX 9 change comes from a recently updated support page on Intel’s website in...
The Verge
Now WhatsApp has a native app on Windows that works standalone
WhatsApp’s new app on Windows no longer requires you to link your phone to send, receive, and sync messages. An update on WhatsApp’s site reveals the refreshed Windows app is out of beta and available to download on the Microsoft Store. Previously, users on Windows had to download...
The Verge
Microsoft finally admits Xbox One sales were less than half of the PS4
Official Xbox One sales have largely been a mystery, but now Microsoft is finally admitting the obvious: the PS4 outsold the Xbox One — by a lot. Microsoft stopped reporting its Xbox One sales figures at the beginning of its 2016 financial year, focusing instead on Xbox Live numbers. The change meant we’ve never officially known how well Xbox One was holding up compared to the PS4 after the Xbox One’s troubled launch. Analyst estimates have consistently put Microsoft in third place behind Sony and Nintendo, and now documents (Word doc) submitted to Brazil’s national competition regulator (spotted by Game Luster) finally shed some light on how the Xbox One generation went.
The Verge
How to get the Android 13 update on your Pixel right away
Google announced on August 15th, 2022, that it would begin rolling out the Android 13 update to its portfolio of Pixel devices. As is usual with Android updates, however, this doesn’t mean that even if you have a qualifying Pixel device (a Pixel 4 or newer, basically), you’ll immediately see the update available. Google often takes a number of weeks to deliver the update to all devices out there.
The Verge
Devialet Dione soundbar review: brilliant bass for an exorbitant price
By the magnitude of its $2,400 price alone, the Devialet Dione soundbar comes with sky-high expectations. This ultra-premium Dolby Atmos bar is a solo performer: it doesn’t come with a separate subwoofer, nor does Diavelet even sell such a thing. At 26.5 pounds and measuring nearly four feet wide, it’s a hulking piece of home theater equipment that’s considerably heavier than Sony’s HT-A7000 — let alone something like the Sonos Arc.
The Verge
Kim Kardashian’s special edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now available
Kim Kardashian’s special edition Beats Fit Pro collection, first announced a week ago, is now available at Apple stores. The earbuds come in three neutral colors that were designed by Kardashian, matching her signature palette. “Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted them to be able to blend in. And I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be in neutral colors,” Kardashian said in a design video.
The Verge
Jeff Bezos and Amazon’s current CEO are fighting FTC attempts to make them testify
This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed a recent filing from Amazon (you can read it in full below), showing the internet retail giant’s requests for limits on the agency’s investigation of its business practices. According to lawyers representing Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy, former CEO Jeff Bezos,...
