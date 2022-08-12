ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Twickenham Fest, north Alabama’s premier classical music festival, shutting down after 13-year run

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHUQD_0hEqfseP00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama music festival that put the spotlight on chamber music has shut down after 13 years and nearly 100 performances by classical musicians from around the world.

Twickenham Fest founders Susanna Phillips, a soprano, and Matthew McDonald, a professional bassoonist, announced the closure Monday via the festival’s Facebook page, al.com reported.

“Our goal was a simple one: to bring immensely talented international musicians to the remarkable, vibrant, and warm community of our shared hometown, Huntsville. With full and grateful hearts it is time for us to announce that Twickenham Fest is ending,” the post says.

Organizers did not give a reason for shuttering the festival, which launched in 2009 with just two performances attended by about 30 people. Since then, the event had grown into a weeklong event with ensembles ranging from trios to chamber symphonies. In addition to presenting works by classic masters like Bach, the festival commissioned and world-premiered 10 new compositions. It even staged an opera.

How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell

The statement from Phillips and McDonald, who had no experience organizing or operating a music festival, effusively thanked the Huntsville community for its support through the years.

“You enthusiastically joined us for this wild ride. You raised us, nurtured us and supported us as we became working classical musicians. You cooked meals for our musicians. You babysat our children during rehearsals. You showed up to help us move pianos, stands and chairs,” the statement said.

Alabama blues legend “Microwave Dave” Gallaher was a big fan of Twickenham Fest, posting on Facebook that he was sad to see it come to an end.

“I absorbed so much inspiration from the 12 years of concerts I attended that this will be a quality-of-life issue for me. … I am so grateful for stunning music I only got to hear once in my life,” his post said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama Senator Randy Price and wife charged over wandering cows

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife, longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Huntsville, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Sunny Tuesday, Followed by More Storms Wednesday through Friday

Tuesday: morning temps will range from the upper 60s to the lows 70s. Enjoy the sunshine, as it will be our brief break this week from rain and storms. Wednesday – Friday: A Front moves in and this will stall across Alabama Wednesday through the end of the week. Because of this, on and off […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Joni Mitchell
CBS 42

Georgia man arrested following high-speed chase in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 in Florida on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red 2020 Dodge Charger. […]
HAMPTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Classical Music#Linus Music#Entertain#Chamber Music#Pianos#Twickenham Fest#Mcdonald
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
CBS 42

High School football Week 0 schedule

There will be several matchups to look forward to in Week 0, including the AHSAA Kickoff Classic - Cramton Bowl between the Helena Huskies and Chelsea Red Devils. Also in 7A, the Vestavia Hills Rebels will host the Mountain Brook Spartans.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy