ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Georgia baby’s death ruled homicide, father under arrest

By Jolyn Hannah
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009DwL_0hEqfp0E00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A Columbus man is behind bars, charged in connection with the death of his newborn baby. Delonta Williams, 22, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on July 28, 2022. He faces a charge of first-degree child cruelty.

Man accused of shooting at FBI agent ‘felt pressure from manhunt’ to turn himself in

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the day before his arrest, Williams’ four-week-old son, Kentrell Leonard, was admitted to the hospital with several injuries.

According to the coroner’s report, the infant suffered multiple fractures and bruising, as well as two head injuries. He remained in the hospital until Tuesday afternoon, when he was pronounced dead. The child’s death has been ruled a homicide.

No further charges have been confirmed in this case. Stay with WRBL on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrbl.com

18-year-old alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Dorian Lionel Reviere, appeared impassive in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning and plead not guilty to several charges. Reviere is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the alleged murder of 18-year-old, Caleb Boling.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Columbus Police reported that a man was found dead in his car in the Walmart parking lot. Officials identified Caleb Boiling as the victim who they say was murdered and found inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 3515 Victory Drive. Investigators stated that developed...
COLUMBUS, GA
weisradio.com

Alabama State Senator, and Wife, Charged with Violating City Ordinance

How often do you hear about an Alabama State Senator being arrested?. Going ahead and insert your favorite joke HERE. Well, State Senator Randy Price of Opelika and his wife, were both arrested Monday – and charged with Cattle Running at Large violations. Opelika police say the Senator and his wife Oline – the Lee County Revenue Commissioner – turned themselves in on Monday on three warrants – each for “large animals running at large,”
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Head Injuries#Fbi Agent#Violent Crime#Fbi#Wrbl#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Alabama Senator Randy Price and wife charged over wandering cows

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife, longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
EUFAULA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdhn.com

Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
CBS 42

Coach Harsin, Auburn hoping to reverse end-of-season slide

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin started fall camp with a bit of fun, filming a Top Gun-style video with the quarterbacks. All indicated that they felt they could “be the best of the best.” “That’s pretty arrogant, considering the kind of competition that we’re going to play,” Harsin says in the video produced by […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy