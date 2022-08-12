A car loan can help you pay for a new or used car. This type of loan is usually secured, which means the vehicle you purchase acts as collateral and can be subject to repossession if you fail to repay the loan. The tradeoff for this risk is a lower interest rate than an unsecured loan, such as a personal loan. Although rates for car loans are relatively low, it's still important to shop around in order to find the best rates and terms for you. You can apply for an auto loan at a car dealership, bank, credit union or via an online lender.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO