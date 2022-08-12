ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
5 Ways to Pay Off Your Credit Cards Fast as Interest Rates Rise

Owe money on credit cards? It pays to eliminate that debt soon. The Federal Reserve is expected to implement interest rate hikes that make credit card debt more expensive. If you have a credit card balance, it's important to whittle it down as quickly as you can. Inflation has been...
Best car loan companies for February 2022

A car loan can help you pay for a new or used car. This type of loan is usually secured, which means the vehicle you purchase acts as collateral and can be subject to repossession if you fail to repay the loan. The tradeoff for this risk is a lower interest rate than an unsecured loan, such as a personal loan. Although rates for car loans are relatively low, it's still important to shop around in order to find the best rates and terms for you. You can apply for an auto loan at a car dealership, bank, credit union or via an online lender.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Real Estate
Good news: 10-year private student loan interest rates tumble

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. During...
Student loan freeze boosted credit scores, study finds

Vice President Harris announces the US Department of Education's plan to cancel all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who attended Corinthian Colleges. Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by...
Want to buy a home? Use this mortgage calculator to determine your monthly payment

Thinking about buying a home? Now could be a good time to do it. The current average 30-year fixed rate mortgage as of Aug. 11, 2022 was 5.46%, according to BankRate's analysis. Although that rate is lower than July's average rate of 5.73%, it remains much higher than Aug. 12, 2021's average rate of 2.87% according to Freddie Mac's analysis.
Home sale cancellations surge to another 2-year high as buyers pull back

The number of home sale cancellations soared in July to another two-year high as buyers retreated from the market amid rising mortgage rates and steep prices. About 63,000 home purchase agreements were called off in July, equal to 16% of homes that went into contract that month, according to a new analysis by Redfin. That is up from 15% of deals that collapsed in June and is the highest rate in more than two years.
This Was the Average Personal Loan Balance in 2021

The number may surprise you. A personal loan lets you borrow money for any purpose. While it can be an affordable borrowing option, it's important to try to keep your debt to a minimum. Evaluate your needs to figure out the ideal loan amount for you to take out. If...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, below $90

Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says belts with a defective rivet may not properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury during...
Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends

Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
