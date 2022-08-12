ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Alabama man confesses to setting house on fire with seven people inside, sheriff says

By Kaitlin Kanable
 4 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala, (WHNT) – An Elkmont man is facing an arson charge after the Alabama State Fire Marshal determined a house fire was intentionally set.

32-year-old James Tyler Bush has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. on August 2 they got a 911 call from a woman who told dispatchers her house in the 2,000-block of Hogan Drive was on fire. She also stated to officials that she and six other people were trapped in the basement and she thought her husband had started the fire.

The seven people were able to exit the home while deputies were on their way there, according to the sheriff’s office. They added while volunteer fire departments put out the fire, a Deputy on the scene detained Bush.

Investigators discovered that earlier in the day deputies had been called to the home twice for a domestic dispute.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office was asked to help. From their investigation, they were able to determine the fire had two points of origin and was intentionally set, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said while interviewing Bush he confessed to setting the home on fire.

Bush was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center on a $102,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

