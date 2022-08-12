ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf

By Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Wharf in Orange Beach is growing. The owner of The Wharf, Art Favre, has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.

The property will be known as The Wharf Landing. It does not include the buildings that are presently on the Bama Bayou property, according to The Wharf General Manager Jim Bibby. “It’s 86 acres and we have bought the undeveloped land. Previously Mr. Farve has owned seven acres on the shoreline and with this addition it gives us a footprint to start developing some stuff.”

Mystery sailboat washes ashore in Fort Morgan, 2 seen jumping out, swimming ashore

“We did not purchase the buildings that are presently here,” added Bibby. “But we did buy the undeveloped land and we are working with some developers and seeing what we are going to develop over here.”

To get to the undeveloped property you have to pass through the dilapidated buildings of Bama Bayou.

“Look at this,” says Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon. “This blight. It’s a third world nation look and its uncalled for. Thirteen years of litigation, lawyers getting rich, judge won’t help us get something done, it’s just so frustrating.”

Kennon welcomes the new development and hopes it leads to new conversations about a sore subject. “I do hope that it sparks some interest so we can get this blight torn down because it has no value. I don’t care what the bank says, it has no value. It needs to go.”

Bibby called the property a “blank canvas” that will be a showplace of the Gulf Coast. The development could begin late next year.

This marks the second large-scale acquisition of property made by The Wharf since Favre bought it ten years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ3pB_0hEqfZ4i00
Eighty-six acres of undeveloped “Bama Bayou” property has been purchased by The Wharf.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark spotted along Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hammerhead shark was spotted near the shores of Orange Beach Monday, Aug. 15.  Residents could be seen jumping out of the water as the shark swam closer to shore. Hammerheads are sometimes found in Alabama Coastal waters, with scalloped Hammerheads being the most common.   These sharks are grey in […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New Santa Rosa Co. Courthouse nearly finished

SANTA ROSA, Fla. (WKRG) — The new $42 million Santa Rosa County Courthouse is nearing the end of construction. The site on Avalon Boulevard is three stories high and 115,000 square feet, with seven courtrooms, eight judges’ suites, two hearing rooms and two magistrate rooms. Head of court security, Lt. Dominic Guadagnoli said from a […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Orange Beach, AL
Government
Orange Beach, AL
Real Estate
Orange Beach, AL
Sports
Orange Beach, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
City
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. food pantry seeing largest need since Great Recession

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re known for helping families across Baldwin County and now their services are needed more than ever. “Families are struggling with the most basic things. Groceries, gasoline, putting shoes on their kids to go to school,” said Prodisee Pantry’s executive director, Deann Servos. The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Roger Scott Tennis Center in dire need of improvements

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, representatives from Roger Scott Tennis Center gave a presentation to city leaders on their dire need for renovations at the court. Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said the challenge is getting the type of product they want versus what the costs are and how they are going to do that. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Foley Beach
wealthofgeeks.com

9 Best Things to See at Gulf Islands National Seashore

Gulf Islands National Seashore is perfect for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. With locations in Florida and Mississippi, there are plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Explore this list of incredible things to do at Gulf Islands National Seashore and get ready for an unforgettable coastal adventure!. Where is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
utv44.com

Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
gulfshores.com

for a Delicious Beach Dinner on the Gulf Coast

If you’re craving noodles for dinner, order a savory bowl of seafood pasta from Cosmo’s for $22. Indulge in tender bay shrimp, blue crab meat, sweet green peas, broccoli florets, and sundried tomatoes over pappardelle pasta tossed in chardonnay cream sauce. Add a glass of wine to your order to complement your perfect pasta dinner.
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Bayou#Wharf#Bama#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Intracoastal Waterway
WKRG News 5

4 people rescued from boat in Mobile Saturday: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed four people were rescued off of a boat right off the causeway Saturday night. Officials said firefighters went out and waited until Alabama State troopers got to the scene. The state troopers were able to help bring the four people to the shore. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Navy ship bears the name of Mobile war hero and former Alabama Senator

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Decades after his renowned impact on the United States during the Vietnam War, Mobile native Jeremiah Denton Jr.’s bravery and heroism are still being recognized today.  A keel authentication ceremony was held at Ingalls Shipbuilding Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of USS Jeremiah Denton, a guided Missile Destroyer that will be […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
AL.com

Apartments sell for big bucks

A local investor paid $2.7 million for a 38-unit apartment complex at 215 McMillan Ave., in Bay Minette, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. Jonathan Keith of Keith Realty worked for the seller. Known as Bay Apartments, the new owner plans to rename it Cypress Crossing.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton

Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy