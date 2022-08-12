Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Wharf in Orange Beach is growing. The owner of The Wharf, Art Favre, has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.

The property will be known as The Wharf Landing. It does not include the buildings that are presently on the Bama Bayou property, according to The Wharf General Manager Jim Bibby. “It’s 86 acres and we have bought the undeveloped land. Previously Mr. Farve has owned seven acres on the shoreline and with this addition it gives us a footprint to start developing some stuff.”

“We did not purchase the buildings that are presently here,” added Bibby. “But we did buy the undeveloped land and we are working with some developers and seeing what we are going to develop over here.”

To get to the undeveloped property you have to pass through the dilapidated buildings of Bama Bayou.

“Look at this,” says Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon. “This blight. It’s a third world nation look and its uncalled for. Thirteen years of litigation, lawyers getting rich, judge won’t help us get something done, it’s just so frustrating.”

Kennon welcomes the new development and hopes it leads to new conversations about a sore subject. “I do hope that it sparks some interest so we can get this blight torn down because it has no value. I don’t care what the bank says, it has no value. It needs to go.”

Bibby called the property a “blank canvas” that will be a showplace of the Gulf Coast. The development could begin late next year.

This marks the second large-scale acquisition of property made by The Wharf since Favre bought it ten years ago.

