This week's new music on Audacy All New: Megan Thee Stallion, Broken Bells, Nicki Minaj, and more

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New

Press play for the latest from Megan Thee Stallion , Broken Bells , Nicki Minaj , Death Cab For Cutie , Tyga , Goo Goo Dolls , The Killers , and more this week on Audacy All New.

New this week (August 12):

NDA - Megan Thee Stallion

Budget (feat. Latto) - Megan Thee Stallion

Anxiety - Megan Thee Stallion

Alone - Rod Wave

Stone Rolling - Rod Wave

Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj

Make Me Say It Again, Girl - Ronald Isley, Beyoncé

Saturdays - Broken Bells

THREAT - Rex Orange County

Seamless - Babyface, Kehlani

Foxglove Through The Clearcut - Death Cab For Cutie

Picture in my mind - PinkPantheress, Sam Gellaitry

El Que Espera - Anitta, Maluma

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

Hoodie - Ari Lennox

Dance Now - JID, Kenny Mason

Mango Feedback - Four Tet

Sunshine - Tyga, Jhené Aiko, Pop Smoke

Before - Niki

so what! - 347aidan

Yeah, I Like You - Goo Goo Dolls

My Tribe - Blessing Offor

Nun To Do - Young Nudy

You Can't Ever Tell - Kelsey Waldon

Echo Party - Sylvan Esso

LEFT TO RIGHT - Odd Mob

Charlie - Tones and I

Never End Up Broke - Symba, Pusha T

Satisfaction - David Guetta, Benny Benassi

Good Advice - Bayside

Soldier On! - Megadeth

Popular - M.I.A.

MUTUAL FRIEND - Jessie Reyez

pretty kids - Mehro

Love Is Blind - EST Gee

Ticket - MoRRay

Unlovable - Beach Weather

SAY LESS - Fabolous, French Montana

Kitchen Song - Tessa Violet

Country Can - Hannah Ellis

K-Town - Grace McKagan, Eagles Of Death Metal

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Alt Now , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock , and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram