This week's new music on Audacy All New: Megan Thee Stallion, Broken Bells, Nicki Minaj, and more

By Audacy Staff
 4 days ago

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New

Press play for the latest from Megan Thee Stallion , Broken Bells , Nicki Minaj , Death Cab For Cutie , Tyga , Goo Goo Dolls , The Killers , and more this week on Audacy All New.

New this week (August 12):

NDA - Megan Thee Stallion
Budget (feat. Latto) - Megan Thee Stallion
Anxiety - Megan Thee Stallion
Alone - Rod Wave
Stone Rolling - Rod Wave
Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj
Make Me Say It Again, Girl - Ronald Isley, Beyoncé
Saturdays - Broken Bells
THREAT - Rex Orange County
Seamless - Babyface, Kehlani
Foxglove Through The Clearcut - Death Cab For Cutie
Picture in my mind - PinkPantheress, Sam Gellaitry
El Que Espera - Anitta, Maluma
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Hoodie - Ari Lennox
Dance Now - JID, Kenny Mason
Mango Feedback - Four Tet
Sunshine - Tyga, Jhené Aiko, Pop Smoke
Before - Niki
so what! - 347aidan
Yeah, I Like You - Goo Goo Dolls
My Tribe - Blessing Offor
Nun To Do - Young Nudy
You Can't Ever Tell - Kelsey Waldon
Echo Party - Sylvan Esso
LEFT TO RIGHT - Odd Mob
Charlie - Tones and I
Never End Up Broke - Symba, Pusha T
Satisfaction - David Guetta, Benny Benassi
Good Advice - Bayside
Soldier On! - Megadeth
Popular - M.I.A.
MUTUAL FRIEND - Jessie Reyez
pretty kids - Mehro
Love Is Blind - EST Gee
Ticket - MoRRay
Unlovable - Beach Weather
SAY LESS - Fabolous, French Montana
Kitchen Song - Tessa Violet
Country Can - Hannah Ellis
K-Town - Grace McKagan, Eagles Of Death Metal

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Alt Now , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock , and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

