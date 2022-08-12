Blackhawks retain Caleb Jones, Philipp Kurashev on 1-year deals

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have retained defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year deals, they announced Friday morning.

Each player was a restricted free agent. Jones’ contract is for $1.35 million, while Kurashev’s deal is worth $750,000.

Jones, 25, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 51 games for Chicago last season. Kurashev, 22, had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 76 games for the Blackhawks last season.

