ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks retain Caleb Jones, Philipp Kurashev on 1-year deals

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ligLT_0hEqfDty00

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have retained defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year deals, they announced Friday morning.

Each player was a restricted free agent. Jones’ contract is for $1.35 million, while Kurashev’s deal is worth $750,000.

Jones, 25, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 51 games for Chicago last season. Kurashev, 22, had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 76 games for the Blackhawks last season.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy