Serena Williams’ next act in venture capital is essential in this moment

She announced her retirement in the latest issue of Vogue magazine, writing that she will be “evolving” away from the sport to focus on family and her career as a venture capitalist. Williams founded her own firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014 and raised a $111 million inaugural fund this year to invest in “founders with diverse points of view,” she previously told The New York Times.
YC grad QuotaBook raises $11M to scale its equity management platform

The Korean startup, which graduated from Y Combinator (YC)’s Winter 21 batch, was founded by former venture capitalists Andy Choi, Dan Hong and Pilseon Jun, in 2019. Choi, the company’s CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that in their capacity as investors, the three noticed that in Korea and many other Asian countries, startups were still relying on Excel when managing their cap tables, stock options, stakeholder and other related information.
How a16z’s investment into Adam Neumann further solidifies the ‘concrete ceiling’

Adam Neumann, the infamous entrepreneur behind WeWork, raised a stunning $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz for a yet-to-launch real estate company called Flow. The investment gave Neumann’s latest venture a more than $1 billion valuation, as reported by The New York Times, and came amid what is supposed to be an investor pullback in a bear market.
How should web3 companies approach fundraising during a downturn?

Fundraising can be hugely challenging in times like these, and it’s an essential lifeline for web3 companies intent on withstanding this downturn. The major difference between web3 companies and their counterparts in more established industries is that the latter accept cryptocurrencies (as opposed to only fiat) as a form of investment. This gives web3 deals the potential to close faster.
Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?

Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi

This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
The venture slowdown finally hit early-stage valuations, PitchBook data shows

Each quarter brought its share of answers on how the venture capital slowdown would shape up. Would it impact late-stage deals first? Yes. Would it ever reach the angel and seed stage? Maybe not. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter...
Explo garners $12M Series A as BI dashboard service gains traction

In spite of launching a company at the height of the pandemic, Explo finished building the product and found its first customers. That product is a tool for building customized business intelligence dashboards with a look and feel of your own company, which you can embed in your website or email to customers.
Faraday Future seeks to raise capital after massive Q2 loss

The company posted an operating loss of $137 million for the second quarter compared with $28 million for the year-ago period. Overall, its second-quarter financial report paints a grim picture. With still no vehicle to sell and little near-term prospect for generating revenue, the company has warned several times this...
Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp

Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
Shopify launches Collabs, a new way for creators to earn revenue on the platform

Creators can get started by applying for a Shopify Collabs account, after which they will be able to browse for Shopify merchants that align with their audience. Once creators find brands they like, they can partner with them and curate a list of their products to share on social media using Linkpop, Shopify’s link in bio tool. When someone purchases a product using the link a creator has shared, the creator will receive a payment.
Pastel, a Nigerian bookkeeping and digital platform for merchants, raises $5.5M led by TLcom

Traditional retail in the country comprises small kiosks and open-air markets selling various products from food and beverages and groceries to personal care products and stationery. B2B digital marketplace upstarts such as TradeDepot, Sabi and Omnibiz have raised millions of dollars to help thousands of these businesses purchase inventory from manufacturers while providing solutions to track cash flow, payments and access capital. Meanwhile, another group of startups provides software and apps to assist these retailers with their bookkeeping and sales tracking processes, among other features.
Layoffs hit HBO Max as 70 employees lose their jobs

Fourteen percent of staff under HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys will be laid off, impacting 70 employees. The New York Times reports that unscripted and live-action family programming for HBO Max, the streaming service, were most affected. Other cuts impacted HBO Max’s casting, acquisitions and international departments. Unscripted shows that are considered successful are expected to continue.
