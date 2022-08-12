Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Serena Williams’ next act in venture capital is essential in this moment
She announced her retirement in the latest issue of Vogue magazine, writing that she will be “evolving” away from the sport to focus on family and her career as a venture capitalist. Williams founded her own firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014 and raised a $111 million inaugural fund this year to invest in “founders with diverse points of view,” she previously told The New York Times.
TechCrunch
YC grad QuotaBook raises $11M to scale its equity management platform
The Korean startup, which graduated from Y Combinator (YC)’s Winter 21 batch, was founded by former venture capitalists Andy Choi, Dan Hong and Pilseon Jun, in 2019. Choi, the company’s CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that in their capacity as investors, the three noticed that in Korea and many other Asian countries, startups were still relying on Excel when managing their cap tables, stock options, stakeholder and other related information.
TechCrunch
How a16z’s investment into Adam Neumann further solidifies the ‘concrete ceiling’
Adam Neumann, the infamous entrepreneur behind WeWork, raised a stunning $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz for a yet-to-launch real estate company called Flow. The investment gave Neumann’s latest venture a more than $1 billion valuation, as reported by The New York Times, and came amid what is supposed to be an investor pullback in a bear market.
TechCrunch
Hear how to fundraise from VCs in Minneapolis, Minn at TechCrunch Live’s special event!
One of the panels features two of the most influential investors in the area: Mary Grove, managing partner at Bread & Butter Fund, and Justin Kaufenberg, managing director at Rally Ventures. Between these two, event goers can expect to hear what sort of startups thrive in Minneapolis and who’s currently writing checks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Paul Davison spills the tea on Clubhouse’s past, present and future at Disrupt
Fast-forward to 2022, and the company faces competition from the likes of Reddit Talk, Twitter Spaces, LinkedIn and Walkie-talkie. Clubhouse has been busy launching new features, a sign some experts see as an effort to retain its 3.5 million active users — a drop of more than 60% from its peak in 2021.
TechCrunch
How should web3 companies approach fundraising during a downturn?
Fundraising can be hugely challenging in times like these, and it’s an essential lifeline for web3 companies intent on withstanding this downturn. The major difference between web3 companies and their counterparts in more established industries is that the latter accept cryptocurrencies (as opposed to only fiat) as a form of investment. This gives web3 deals the potential to close faster.
TechCrunch
Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?
Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Meta backs SMB e-commerce app launched by former Facebook engineering manager
Hello, Crunchers! Wait, that’s kind of a weird nickname, as if you’re munching on granola. What should we call y’all?. Never mind that. Tomorrow, we’re running a Twitter Spaces where Jacquelyn and Anita are talking about what’s new in the world of crypto with Ryan Selkis. It’s at 1:00 p.m. PDT, and you can easily set yourself a reminder here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Pomelo exits stealth mode with $20M seed to rethink international money transfer
As with many things in fintech, it wasn’t that simple. But the seed of the idea made the former enterprise chief executive turn his career into a bet on one of fintech’s most elusive problems. Pomelo, Frenkiel’s new startup launching out of stealth today, wants to make it...
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi
This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
TechCrunch
The venture slowdown finally hit early-stage valuations, PitchBook data shows
Each quarter brought its share of answers on how the venture capital slowdown would shape up. Would it impact late-stage deals first? Yes. Would it ever reach the angel and seed stage? Maybe not. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter...
TechCrunch
Explo garners $12M Series A as BI dashboard service gains traction
In spite of launching a company at the height of the pandemic, Explo finished building the product and found its first customers. That product is a tool for building customized business intelligence dashboards with a look and feel of your own company, which you can embed in your website or email to customers.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: 7 months after emerging from stealth, YC alum Arc secures $20M Series A
Did you know that TechCrunch Live is on a shiny new platform? We’ve even made it easier to enter our two-minute Pitch Practice segment. You can now apply any day, any time for Pitch Practice by completing this form. We’ll select the startups 24 hours before that week’s event and notify startups by email.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Usage-based billing, web3 fundraising, Serena Williams’ next act
Does that mean consumers are suffering from “subscription fatigue?”. Or are there just more options to choose from as studios set up new platforms (and withdraw their content from the big red N)?. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off...
TechCrunch
Faraday Future seeks to raise capital after massive Q2 loss
The company posted an operating loss of $137 million for the second quarter compared with $28 million for the year-ago period. Overall, its second-quarter financial report paints a grim picture. With still no vehicle to sell and little near-term prospect for generating revenue, the company has warned several times this...
TechCrunch
Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp
Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
TechCrunch
Shopify launches Collabs, a new way for creators to earn revenue on the platform
Creators can get started by applying for a Shopify Collabs account, after which they will be able to browse for Shopify merchants that align with their audience. Once creators find brands they like, they can partner with them and curate a list of their products to share on social media using Linkpop, Shopify’s link in bio tool. When someone purchases a product using the link a creator has shared, the creator will receive a payment.
TechCrunch
Pastel, a Nigerian bookkeeping and digital platform for merchants, raises $5.5M led by TLcom
Traditional retail in the country comprises small kiosks and open-air markets selling various products from food and beverages and groceries to personal care products and stationery. B2B digital marketplace upstarts such as TradeDepot, Sabi and Omnibiz have raised millions of dollars to help thousands of these businesses purchase inventory from manufacturers while providing solutions to track cash flow, payments and access capital. Meanwhile, another group of startups provides software and apps to assist these retailers with their bookkeeping and sales tracking processes, among other features.
TechCrunch
YC-backed Arc, a digital bank for ‘high-growth’ SaaS startups, lands $20M Series A
The raise comes seven months after Arc emerged from stealth with $150 million in debt financing and $11 million in seed funding. The startup graduated from Y Combinator in March. While it’s early days still, Arc says it has seen strong early interest in its offering, which offers both debt...
TechCrunch
Layoffs hit HBO Max as 70 employees lose their jobs
Fourteen percent of staff under HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys will be laid off, impacting 70 employees. The New York Times reports that unscripted and live-action family programming for HBO Max, the streaming service, were most affected. Other cuts impacted HBO Max’s casting, acquisitions and international departments. Unscripted shows that are considered successful are expected to continue.
Comments / 0