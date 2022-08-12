Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Juniper Road Two fire now 53% contained
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire within the Holly Shelter Game Land is now 53% contained but remains at 1,226 acres. Forest Service PIO Carrie McCullen said there are currently 60 management team members out working the fire with 6 crew members on machines. She added that Monday's rainfall helped ease the fire, but they are still being watchful with firefighting efforts, and were able to send some workers home.
wcti12.com
ENC wildfire 43% contained, predicted early week rainfall expected to help put it out
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two fire in Pender County is now 43 percent contained. Crews have been able to hold the fire on the Holly Shelter Game Land at just over 1,200 acres. NC Forest crews dropped water on the fire by airplanes to help put...
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
foxwilmington.com
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
WITN
All-way stop installed at intersection in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) — An all-way stop will be installed in Lenoir County on Tuesday. The stop will be installed at the intersection of NC 903 and Don Hardy Road. Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and will end around noon. Drivers are advised to slow down when...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
Lenoir County All-Way Stop coming Tuesday
SEVEN SPRINGS – The state Transportation Department will install an all-way stop at a Lenior County crossroads to improve safety. The location is N.C. 903 and Davis Hardy Road. Drivers on N.C. 903 currently do not stop. The transition is scheduled to be made Tuesday, from roughly 8 a.m. until noon, weather permitting. Drivers should slow down […]
wcti12.com
Suspicious device removed by bomb squad, Havelock intersection back open
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A suspicious device found in Havelock has been removed by bomb squads from MCAS Cherry Point and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the intersection of McCotter Blvd. and Kyle Dr. is back open, making for easier travel for drivers that need to get to Highway 101 or U.S. 70.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
WECT
Pender County passes amendment allowing for developers to begin clearing and grading earlier in the zoning process
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, August 15, the Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed amendment to the zoning code allowing for developers to clear land earlier in the process. Though developers can start clearing and grading sooner, they still must meet the same requirements which existed before the ordinance passed.
WITN
Lenoir County highway wildflower site wins state award
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County highway wildflower site has won a state award. The state Department of Transportation says U.S. 70 at Felix Harvey Parkway in Lenoir County has won first place for Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region. The site is just west of Kinston. The...
Havelock intersection reopens after ‘suspicious item’ found Monday morning
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Havelock Police Department said they responded to a “suspicious item” found at an intersection in the town. Police said they received a call on Monday at around 8:15 a.m. Havelock Police Chief Christopher Morning said a public works crew noticed a small object in the road at the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County commissioners rezone four properties
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved four rezoning requests, all with no significant discussion or debate. The board’s regular monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square. The votes followed public hearings during which no one raised objections. The first...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Deputy saves a man from overdose; found unconscious, purple
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is being called a hero after saving the life of a man found unconscious from an overdose on Friday. Deputy Triston McGee responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Sellers Road in Whiteville where he discovered...
WECT
Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
Comments / 0