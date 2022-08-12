ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Police Investigate Reported Shooting Early Tuesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Tuesday. Scanner reports indicated that it happened around 2 AM in the 6500 block of 18th Avenue. As the call for the shooting came in, officers also became involved in a high speed chase with a suspect vehicle.
Cleveland Jewish News

Man fined thousands of dollars for littering antisemitic fliers at homes

A man who tossed antisemitic leaflets in front of homes in Kenosha, Wis., has been fined thousands of dollars for “littering.”. According to the Kenosha Police Department, the 56-year-old man was issued 23 citations for littering. Each citation carries a fine of $187, meaning that the individual who left the fliers, who is not named, faces a fine of $4,300.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department continues investigation at Paris motel where man found dead Monday night | Accident-and-incident

PARIS — Authorities continued an investigation into the death of a local man at a motel in the town Monday night. Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and fire and rescue personnel were initially called to the scene just after 6 pm at the Bristol Motel, 4510 200th Ave. Police radio traffic initially indicated that a man had been stabbed, however, sheriff’s officials could not confirm the report. Despite the name of the motel, the property is in the Town of Paris, according to county property information records.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
wearegreenbay.com

‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags

GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in rollover crash near Watertown ID’d

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a crash near Watertown last week. Stacy Sigmund, 42, of Jefferson, died after her vehicle rolled over multiple times during a crash just before 5:20 p.m. on August 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. ﻿ Sigmund was heading north on a ramp...
WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
nbc15.com

Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash

EMMET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Jefferson woman who died last week in a single vehicle crash in the Township of Emmet. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Stacy Sigmund and noted its joint investigation with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a traffic fatality.
CBS 58

Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
wgtd.org

Arrest Made in the Shooting Death of a 16-year-old Boy

(WGTD)---A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the Friday night shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The victim was identified by police Sunday as Quentin Smith. According to a gofundme page, Smith had turned 16 just a few weeks ago. The shooting took place in the 1900 blk. of Case...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert canceled: Missing Caledonia man found safe

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for 85-year-old Donald Heider of Caledonia. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen walking in the area of 3 Mile Road and Coachlight Drive around 2:12 a.m. on Aug. 15. Anyone with information is asked...
