wlip.com
Police Investigate Reported Shooting Early Tuesday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Tuesday. Scanner reports indicated that it happened around 2 AM in the 6500 block of 18th Avenue. As the call for the shooting came in, officers also became involved in a high speed chase with a suspect vehicle.
Cleveland Jewish News
Man fined thousands of dollars for littering antisemitic fliers at homes
A man who tossed antisemitic leaflets in front of homes in Kenosha, Wis., has been fined thousands of dollars for “littering.”. According to the Kenosha Police Department, the 56-year-old man was issued 23 citations for littering. Each citation carries a fine of $187, meaning that the individual who left the fliers, who is not named, faces a fine of $4,300.
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department continues investigation at Paris motel where man found dead Monday night | Accident-and-incident
PARIS — Authorities continued an investigation into the death of a local man at a motel in the town Monday night. Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and fire and rescue personnel were initially called to the scene just after 6 pm at the Bristol Motel, 4510 200th Ave. Police radio traffic initially indicated that a man had been stabbed, however, sheriff’s officials could not confirm the report. Despite the name of the motel, the property is in the Town of Paris, according to county property information records.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Crystal Lake man charged after crash into 2nd story of home, seriously injuring man
A Crystal Lake man was charged after a car crashed into the second story of a home last month, seriously injuring a man inside.
Woman killed in rollover crash near Watertown ID’d
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a crash near Watertown last week. Stacy Sigmund, 42, of Jefferson, died after her vehicle rolled over multiple times during a crash just before 5:20 p.m. on August 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sigmund was heading north on a ramp...
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
nbc15.com
Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash
EMMET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Jefferson woman who died last week in a single vehicle crash in the Township of Emmet. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Stacy Sigmund and noted its joint investigation with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a traffic fatality.
CBS 58
'You never think it's going to happen to you': Mother recalls trying to find daughter during Six Flags shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS 58) -- Hours after police say suspects fired shots at someone in the Six Flags Great America parking lot Sunday night, injuring three, the amusement park's gates were opened Monday morning for thrill-seekers looking to enjoy the day. "It's pretty safe," said James Stossmeister, who made the...
Newspaper reporter dies in fall from Kilbourn Bridge in downtown Milwaukee
A 77-year-old man died after he fell 70 feet from a raised drawbridge while vacationing with his wife in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, authorities say.
Widow of man who died at WI vet’s home sues state, others
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow of a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility’s employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to ensure her husband, Randy, was hydrated, which led to his death...
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
wgtd.org
Arrest Made in the Shooting Death of a 16-year-old Boy
(WGTD)---A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the Friday night shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The victim was identified by police Sunday as Quentin Smith. According to a gofundme page, Smith had turned 16 just a few weeks ago. The shooting took place in the 1900 blk. of Case...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reid Epstein: New York Times Reporter’s Disgraceful False Reporting About a Milwaukee Cop
“May Officer Michael Lutz rest in peace, and may Reid Epstein take his biased road show somewhere else and stay away from reporting on Wisconsin. Minimally, you should question every single fact he asserts.”. New York Times’ reporter Reid Epstein is trying to insert himself into the Wisconsin governor’s race...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled: Missing Caledonia man found safe
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for 85-year-old Donald Heider of Caledonia. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen walking in the area of 3 Mile Road and Coachlight Drive around 2:12 a.m. on Aug. 15. Anyone with information is asked...
Northridge Mall owners given 5 days to secure property before daily $2K fines
A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge approved sanctions against the owner of the former Northridge Mall. U.S. Black Spruce now has until the end of the workday Friday to secure the property.
