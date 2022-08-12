PARIS — Authorities continued an investigation into the death of a local man at a motel in the town Monday night. Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and fire and rescue personnel were initially called to the scene just after 6 pm at the Bristol Motel, 4510 200th Ave. Police radio traffic initially indicated that a man had been stabbed, however, sheriff’s officials could not confirm the report. Despite the name of the motel, the property is in the Town of Paris, according to county property information records.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO