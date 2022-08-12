Read full article on original website
Ohio org is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What's being
A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio's historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
OB-GYN residents want to quit in Indiana after state's abortion law, harassment
When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Indiana became one of the first states to pass a near-total ban on abortion. Medical providers say this is bad news for patients, and it could hurt Indiana's ability to recruit and retain health care workers. WFYI's Farah Yousry spoke with young doctors there who are now reevaluating their future options.
DeWine, Husted react to texts showing they were involved in talks on Ohio's nuclear bailout bill
Text messages disclosed last week suggest that Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, both Republicans, were more active than previously known in pushing for passage of the nuclear power plant bailout now at the center of a corruption scandal. The texts from now-fired FirstEnergy executives detail specific conversations...
Schools, families get new COVID-19 guidelines as school year starts
The Ohio Department of Health updated its guidelines for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school year. Those safety guidelines are now more flexible for both students and parents. Schools will no longer need to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Mask to Stay and Test to Play school guidelines for...
