OB-GYN residents want to quit in Indiana after state's abortion law, harassment

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Indiana became one of the first states to pass a near-total ban on abortion. Medical providers say this is bad news for patients, and it could hurt Indiana's ability to recruit and retain health care workers. WFYI's Farah Yousry spoke with young doctors there who are now reevaluating their future options.
Schools, families get new COVID-19 guidelines as school year starts

The Ohio Department of Health updated its guidelines for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school year. Those safety guidelines are now more flexible for both students and parents. Schools will no longer need to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Mask to Stay and Test to Play school guidelines for...
