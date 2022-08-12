ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Morning” game were:

9-4-8, Wild: 8

(nine, four, eight; Wild: eight)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

