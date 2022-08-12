Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Music By Magnolia Boulevard, TN Ruminators At Nightfall This Friday
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 19, with bluesy rock by Magnolia Boulevard from Lexington, KY at 8pm and TN Ruminators as opening act at 7pm. Nightfall headliner, Magnolia Boulevard offers a musical experience that flows seamlessly from a multitude...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Gas Prices Fall Another Ten Cents Over The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 64.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.4 cents per gallon higher than a year...
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road at Ancient Lore Village
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
chattanoogapulse.com
Self Taught Artist Corinna Lingle Designs Selfie Wall For UC Foundation Apartments
Corinna Lingle has only taken one art class in her life, and it was a short visit. “I took one little art class my senior year of high school for two weeks. Then I was like, ‘You know what? I already know this stuff,'” said Lingle, a junior majoring in criminal justice at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
wvlt.tv
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
wvlt.tv
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
How gender-affirming care may be impacted when clinics that offer abortions close
After a Planned Parenthood in Knoxville, Tenn., burned down in January, patients relying on gender-affirming care scrambled to find support elsewhere.
wvlt.tv
Developer finds pre-civil war remains
Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
Knoxville’s rental occupancy rate shoots to 98.6%; what that means for renters
At last report, the city's occupancy rate sits at 98.6%, which leaves renters scrambling to find homes within their budgets and timeline. One of those renters include Julie Hartlett, who is no stranger to Knoxville's rental and housing market.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
They’re strangling our housing market
They’re strangling our housing market newmanadamart. I get calls daily asking about the property I'm selling and I'd rather hear about my car's expiring warranty at this point.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
chattanoogapulse.com
SPLASH Channels Creativity To Help Inspire And Empower Local Youth
Founded in 2012 and taught by internationally acclaimed artists, Charlie and Iantha Newton, SPLASH is a year-round arts program designed to inspire, empower, and encourage students' discovery through the creative process. The art program supports students between the ages of 4-15 with not only a creative outlet but most importantly...
USGS: Small earthquake around Alcoa area early Sunday evening
ALCOA, Tenn. — According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a report of an earthquake in Alcoa, Tenn. around 6:26 p.m. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.2 and the depth was 7.8 km.
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
crossvillenews1st.com
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
