ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chattanoogapulse.com

Music By Magnolia Boulevard, TN Ruminators At Nightfall This Friday

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 19, with bluesy rock by Magnolia Boulevard from Lexington, KY at 8pm and TN Ruminators as opening act at 7pm. Nightfall headliner, Magnolia Boulevard offers a musical experience that flows seamlessly from a multitude...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Gas Prices Fall Another Ten Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 64.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.4 cents per gallon higher than a year...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road at Ancient Lore Village

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ballet Company#Ballet Dancer#Ballets#Contemporary Ballet#Russia#Performing#The Utc Fine Arts Center#The Fine Arts Center#G N
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Developer finds pre-civil war remains

Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
KNOXVILLE, TN
103GBF

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director

The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

SPLASH Channels Creativity To Help Inspire And Empower Local Youth

Founded in 2012 and taught by internationally acclaimed artists, Charlie and Iantha Newton, SPLASH is a year-round arts program designed to inspire, empower, and encourage students' discovery through the creative process. The art program supports students between the ages of 4-15 with not only a creative outlet but most importantly...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy