‘Justice served’: Delaware sets new policies to test rape exam kits, speed up investigations
Jeffrey King escaped justice for more than a quarter century after he attacked and sexually assaulted a stranger walking alone late at night on a Delaware street in 1993. One key reason police couldn’t solve the crime is that the evidence obtained from the 22-year-old female victim when a nurse examined her at the hospital never got tested for DNA. Her evidence kit had languished, along with more than 1,200 others in Delaware, for years and years.
WMDT.com
Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted
DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County
Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
Could polio be making comeback in Delaware Valley?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CDC says the discovery of polio in New York City wastewater is the tip of the iceberg. That has many wondering if the contagious virus could also be in the Philadelphia region.Eyewitness News couldn't find one location in the region that is testing wastewater for polio.Doctors say most people are vaccinated so the risk is considered low, but for those who aren't protected, the CDC is worried about what it's calling a silent spread.93% of American children receive the polio vaccine, but a growing number of families have been skipping vaccinations. That led to...
fox29.com
'This part of the city needs help': Photographers lead effort to fight drug addiction in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Allan Ali and Corey Harriston have captured life on the streets of Kensington in countless photos. Now the local photographers want to use their talents to make a bigger impact on a neighborhood in need. "It just doesn't feel comfortable for me to continue to drive through this...
United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
A Philly area nonprofit is filling free backpacks with school supplies for students in need
An assembly line of volunteers spent Tuesday filling backpacks at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. At least 200 backpacks were loaded up with supplies for kids in foster care as they prepare to head back to school. Foster Angels on Earth co-founder and President Patti Hartman said her team hopes to...
Philly officials advocate for extension of Automated Speed Enforcement along Roosevelt Blvd.
Speeding violations and traffic fatalities have gone down along Roosevelt Blvd. since the city implemented the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) pilot program launched in 2020. Data shows that during the first seven months, the number of fatal crashes along Roosevelt Blvd. fell by nearly half. From its installation to January...
Disabled people want to work, and Murphy signed a law to help them. Why are state officials holding it up?
Working from home in Robbinsville as a roadside assistance manager for a transportation company gave Stephen Gruzlovic some financial independence — until he was forced to quit five years ago. The 33-year-old college graduate couldn’t live without the Medicaid benefits that pay for the home health aide who helps him out of bed every day and into his wheelchair. The rules said he earned too much to keep his benefits.
Man Wanted for Access Device Fraud and Passing Bad Checks
BRISTOL TWP, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Rashawn Singh. Singh, age 25, is wanted on charges of Access Device Fraud and passing Bad Checks. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Magisterial Court 07-1-03.
Philly council members are starting to resign to run for mayor. Here’s what that means for your local representation
In the coming months, as many as six Philadelphia council members could resign to begin exploring bids for mayor. That means lots of Philly voters could be picking new local representation as soon as November. Council elections aren’t scheduled until 2023, but Philadelphia’s charter requires that any city elected official...
delawarepublic.org
Family Emergency Preparedness Day returns on Sept. 17
The Atlantic hurricane season is only halfway over and the season is still expected to be an above-normal one; the National Hurricane Center in Miami is still predicting 14 to 21 named storms this year. That’s prompting First State officials to remind people how to prepare ahead of storms.
fox29.com
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
fox29.com
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
WMDT.com
Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
WMDT.com
Dover organization opening third transitional home for young adults aging out of foster care
DOVER, Del.- An organization is getting ready to open their third transitional home that’ll provide more than a safe space for less fortunate young adults. “We have a lot of youth, who are able and who want to do a good job, they just need a chance; so having the support of places like Murphey School to help them along that way is just a value I can’t sell anymore,” Trenee Parker, the Director of Division of Family Services, said.
gridphilly.com
The Looming Dispossession of UC Townhome Residents is a Threat to Health and a Violation of Human Rights Rooted in a Legacy of Structural Racism
Below is an open statement in support of the Coalition to Save UC Townhomes that was written by The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements & Population Health Equity. The sale and demolition of the UC Townhomes in University City and the looming dispossession of families from the 70 units on the property in the middle of an ongoing pandemic and economic crisis is egregious and inhumane. It is not only a violation of human rights rooted in the city’s legacy of institutional and structural racism, but it is also a threat to the health and wellbeing of the residents that will have lasting, intergenerational impacts. The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements & Population Health Equity stands in solidarity with UC Townhome residents, activists, and organizers and urges Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania, and other institutions in University City to demonstrate, through action, their commitments to antiracism by ensuring that UC Townhome residents have access to a safe, healthy, and stable housing environment.
sanatogapost.com
County Offers Free Career Training in September
NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
WHYY
