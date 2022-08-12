ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County

By Cormac Clune
 4 days ago

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont N.Y. with the intent to steal property.

Man sentenced in scheme to sell info stolen from NYSDOL

Lee was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny. She was arraigned in CAP court and released. Steuben County Sheriff James Allard thanked the Rochester Police Department for their assistance in the arrest.

