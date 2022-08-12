Staten Island man, 30, accused in attack on senior, driving unlicensed with brass knuckles

Read full article on original website
Man sought for questioning in connection with smash-and-grab burglary at New Springville restaurant: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man sought for questioning in connection with an alleged burglary last month at a New Springville restaurant. At around 1:20 a.m. on July 22, a male perpetrator tossed a rock through a window of...
Off-duty NYPD detective fired weapon in bid to stop armed robbery in East Harlem
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A robbery attempt in broad daylight in East Harlem Monday was stymied by an alert, off-duty detective who in the course of events discharged his firearm. The incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m., when two masked gunmen jumped out of an SUV to rob a male...
Man, 71, missing for weeks from West Brighton home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
insideedition.com
70-Year-Old Man Trying to Stop Alleged Robbery in NYC Struck With Hammer Repeatedly
A 70-year-old man was repeatedly struck with a hammer while trying to apprehend a suspect. The New York Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Brooklyn laundromat. A man who authorities have identified as “a 70-year-old employee” attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the laundromat. The suspect repeatedly hit the man with a hammer, striking the 70-year-old on the shoulder, arm, neck and head.
Nassau County detective arrested in mob-related gambling bust, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say purported members of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families operated several illegal gambling operations in NYC and Long Island.
Spate of gym thefts on Staten Island prompts NYPD service announcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent spate of thefts from gym locker rooms on Staten Island prompted a public service announcement last week by the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. The precinct, which encompasses the borough’s East Shore and some Mid-Island neighborhoods, took to Twitter on Wednesday with tips on how to protect their belongings.
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
24-year-old man shot in head, killed while standing on street in Queens
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head and killed in Queens Monday night, according to police.
Eight Mobsters Busted for Operating Underground Gambling Parlors, Including Two in Glendale
Eight reputed mobsters—including two from Queens—who allegedly ran underground gambling parlors in Queens and Long Island have been arrested by the feds on racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering and a host of other related offenses. The eight men, who were either part of the Genovese or Bonanno organized...
Staten Island volunteer squad’s ambulance vandalized, leaving group offline for weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The North Shore Rescue Squad’s only ambulance was badly damaged late last week by a group of vandals wielding metal pipes, the squad’s captain told the Advance/SILive.com. A member of the volunteer group was observing cameras watching the grounds where the ambulance is...
Fare Evaders Fatally Beat NYC Taxi Driver, Police Say
Kutin Gyimah and his family(Local Today) New York Police are investigating the traumatic death of a yellow cab driver. Early Saturday morning, the driver of the cab was found laying on the ground after he was left there by passengers. The passengers allegedly tried to rob him and fatally beat him when confronted.
New York City man caught with 420 lbs. of weed in car after traffic stop on I-95, cops say
A New York City man was arrested in Bergen County on Thursday after investigators found about 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95, authorities said. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Flushing, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more...
NBC New York
9 Mob Associates, Including Nassau Cop, Charged with Racketeering, Other Crimes: Feds
Nine members and associates of organized crime families — including a Nassau County detective — were charged Tuesday on racketeering, illegal gambling and other charges, federal prosecutors announced, in an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia’s heyday. According to court filings, members of the Genovese and...
46-year-old man shot several times in Brooklyn; police searching for gunman
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a 46-year-old man several times in Brooklyn Monday night.
fox5ny.com
Chelsea residents say drug users are taking over neighborhood
NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chelsea is a neighborhood known for its chic condominiums, great restaurants and tolerant community. Now drug dealers and drug users are overrunning a part of the neighborhood. And residents are paying the price. In exclusive video obtained by Fox 5 News, you can see a person...
Man Punches Hispanic Woman in Face on 7-Train in Apparent Bias Attack in LIC
The police released a photo Saturday of a man who allegedly punched a 42-year-old Hispanic woman in the face—in an apparent bias attack–on a Manhattan-bound 7 train last month. The suspect allegedly approached the woman on the 7 train at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday July 2 as...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Four Sought following Gang Assault on 36-Old-Man
Four people are being sought by police following a gang assault on a 36-year-old man in Bedford Park. The NYPD is appealing to the public for help identifying the people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in Bedford Park Boulevard subway station.
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
amny.com
Disgraced criminal justice advocate Adam Foss indicted in Manhattan for raping woman as she slept, Bragg says
Once a star of the criminal justice reform crusade, former Massachusetts prosecutor Adam Foss has been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman as she slept in her hotel room. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment Tuesday against Foss, 42, of Los Angeles, in connection with...
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
