Hudson Falls meal service adds flowers to the menu

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A local business has spent five years delivering home-cooked meals to families going through a landmark part of their lives. Now, they’re adding a colorful arrangement of flowers served on the side.

Hudson Falls business Send a Meal Today is rebranding, starting a new chapter as Dinner and Flowers. The business offers customers the chance to send a family-sized homemade meal as a gift to a family after the arrival of a baby, the loss of a loved one, or in a time of recovery after suffering from surgery or severe illness. The business also produces meals for adults with aging parents they want another way to provide for.

“When we thought of the idea of Send a Meal Today, we based it off the idea that flowers are nice but you can’t eat them,” said co-founder Carly Trerise. “When we realized the meals were working, we thought, ‘Why not add something to cheer people up even more?’”

Now, Dinner and Flowers is working with Queensbury-based Binley Florist to add floral arrangements to the menu. Meal options from the business have centered around cooked, ready-to-serve comfort foods like soups, bisque, pot pie, chicken and biscuits, and macaroni and cheese.

Trerise started the business with her father after the birth of her son in 2017. Following the birth, family and friends gifted Trerise with the same thing that her business now gives.

“I realized the importance of a home-cooked meal,” Trerise said. “I was thankful I had a meal

for my family, but more thankful I didn’t have to cook it.”

Orders can be placed through the company website or over the phone at (518) 222-7989. Dinner and Flowers will be rebranding over the next several weeks.

