ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Elon Musk fans want to throw a child in front of a moving Tesla to see if the autopilot works

By Alex Luckey
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSnAC_0hEqd6ji00

Hell hath no fury like a scorned Elon Musk-fanboy.

After a Twitter user posted an experiment testing a Tesla’s autopilot feature to see if it would brake for a child in its path, Musk fans were up in arms claiming that the test was faulty, because they opted for a kid-sized dummy rather than a flesh and blood child.

Because Ogan didn’t use an actual child in his experiment, Tesla fans are up in the arms at the results of the test.

One person wrote, “Such a pointless test. Watch FSD beta. It registers every person in the vicinity and if anything, is overly cautious.  It has never hit anybody despite 40 million miles driven. 40 million. This is a fake, useless, non ‘real world’ test.”

It devolved to a point where Tesla fans, whom some have come to refer to as “Tessies” started calling for an actual child to experiment with in order to fully and accurately test Tesla’s autopilot feature.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford

George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. In any case, the emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market considered to be the future of the automobile in the medium term at least.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Business Industry#Vehicles#Taylorogan#Audacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
930
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy