Elon Musk fans want to throw a child in front of a moving Tesla to see if the autopilot works

Hell hath no fury like a scorned Elon Musk-fanboy.

After a Twitter user posted an experiment testing a Tesla’s autopilot feature to see if it would brake for a child in its path, Musk fans were up in arms claiming that the test was faulty, because they opted for a kid-sized dummy rather than a flesh and blood child.

Because Ogan didn’t use an actual child in his experiment, Tesla fans are up in the arms at the results of the test.

One person wrote, “Such a pointless test. Watch FSD beta. It registers every person in the vicinity and if anything, is overly cautious. It has never hit anybody despite 40 million miles driven. 40 million. This is a fake, useless, non ‘real world’ test.”

It devolved to a point where Tesla fans, whom some have come to refer to as “Tessies” started calling for an actual child to experiment with in order to fully and accurately test Tesla’s autopilot feature.

