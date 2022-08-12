Read full article on original website
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
wcbi.com
Columbus has a new interim police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new man in the Chief’s office at Columbus Police Department. Monday was Assistant Chief Doran Johnson’s day on the job as Interim Chief. Johnson will be running the department while the City Council and Mayor search for a permanent replacement...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes employees to receive one-time premium pay
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is giving its employees a financial shot in the arm, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisors voted Monday to give county employees premium pay in an upcoming pay period to the tune of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. It is a one-time payment.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 8-14-22
A rose to Dennis Dupree Sr., who has come out of retirement to serve as interim Superintendent of Schools for the Columbus Municipal School District. The CMSD board announced Dupree’s hiring on Thursday, two days after the board accepted the abrupt resignation of Cherie Labat, who had been superintendent since 2018. No doubt, Dupree steps into a challenging role in leading the district as a search for a new superintendent begins. His familiarity with the district — where he worked in a variety of positions from 1992 to 2007 — will help him in this role. Dupree spent 12 years as superintendent at the Clarksdale School District before retiring in 2019, experience that should benefit him greatly in this important time for the district. We commend Dupree for his willingness to accept the challenge and wish him success.
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter out as Heritage Foundation director; future with CVB uncertain
Nancy Carpenter will not lead the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation after Sept 30. Her future as executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau is still up in the air. The CVB’s board, which also oversees CCHF, voted in a lengthy executive session Monday night not to renew Carpenter’s...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Commercial Dispatch
Bailey Callahan wins Sportsman race on Fan Appreciation Night at Magnolia Motor Speedway
Weir driver Bailey Callahan won the Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman race on Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday at Magnolia Motor Speedway. Nick Thrash of Meridian was second, and Kyle Shaw of Millport, Alabama, finished third. Jarrett Jones of Guntown and Covy Parsons of Iuka rounded out the top five.
Commercial Dispatch
Woody Matthews
Wright Woodard Matthews of Columbus, MS passed away on August 11, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Hope Cemetery in Imboden, Arkansas, on August 15, 2022. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Woody was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 12 local students join MSMS class of 2024
The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science welcomed 128 new juniors on move-in day Aug. 6. MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. Graduates attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation. Lowndes County students include Alexander Allison and Claire...
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Building the world we want to live in
On Wednesday a small group of friends met at Munson Brothers’ Trading Post to eat pizza. Community activist and businessman Ryan Munson needed some folks to sample food he hopes to serve at his neighborhood gathering place. Imagine a trading post in the Pacific Northwest, one that happens to...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Three CMS teachers attended training for new STEAM curriculum
MOBILE, Ala. — Three teachers from Columbus Middle School were in Mobile July 18-22 for professional development training related to We Build It Better’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics curriculum. Beginning this school year, CMS will employ the We Build It Better STEAM curriculum. A total of...
wcbi.com
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Lemonade Day’s top West Point earner helps out family friend
Seven-year-old Hadley Baucom of West Point is typically a talkative little girl. But when Baucom laid eyes on her new purple bicycle for the first time, her parents saw something unexpected. “She was just speechless,” Baucom’s mother Morgan said. “We don’t see her speechless very often.”
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Old Mississippi church finds new life with help of regional theater group
The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
wtva.com
Mississippi State unveils new football uniform
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State unveiled a special football uniform on Monday, Aug. 15. The uniform honors the university’s first Black varsity football players Frank Dowsing Jr. and Robert Bell. The Bulldogs will wear the uniform on Sept. 24 vs. Bowling Green in Starkville.
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Edna James
COLUMBUS — Edna Louis James, 78, died Aug. 3, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with Steve James officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus was in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
Columbus man has been indicted for first degree murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been almost 10 months since an argument turned deadly on 22nd Street North in Columbus. Now, a Columbus man has been indicted for first degree murder. Investigators say a shouting match between a man and the father of his stepdaughter’s unborn child escalated....
