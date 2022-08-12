Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Self Taught Artist Corinna Lingle Designs Selfie Wall For UC Foundation Apartments
Corinna Lingle has only taken one art class in her life, and it was a short visit. “I took one little art class my senior year of high school for two weeks. Then I was like, ‘You know what? I already know this stuff,'” said Lingle, a junior majoring in criminal justice at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
Music By Magnolia Boulevard, TN Ruminators At Nightfall This Friday
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 19, with bluesy rock by Magnolia Boulevard from Lexington, KY at 8pm and TN Ruminators as opening act at 7pm. Nightfall headliner, Magnolia Boulevard offers a musical experience that flows seamlessly from a multitude...
chattanoogapulse.com
SPLASH Channels Creativity To Help Inspire And Empower Local Youth
Founded in 2012 and taught by internationally acclaimed artists, Charlie and Iantha Newton, SPLASH is a year-round arts program designed to inspire, empower, and encourage students' discovery through the creative process. The art program supports students between the ages of 4-15 with not only a creative outlet but most importantly...
Chattanooga Live Music Events 8/15-8/21
If you see any shows missing, comment below and I'll get them added! I'm gonna attempt to start adding genres to shows where I can. Going to be using [everynoise.com](https://everynoise.com) to do this, so may not be able to get info added for every show. \--- # Monday, Aug 15 [Chants in the Void | The Dark Roast](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg1xyKMrN_9/) | Grateful Dead [Mongo Beefhead | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) # Tuesday, Aug 16 [Holy Wave | JJ's Bohemia](https://www.songkick.com/concerts/40515828-holy-wave-at-jjs-bohemia) | Neo-psychedelic [The Dover Brothers/Lewis & Clark | The Dark Roast](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg4rr0DLvmj/) | Rock/Indie Garage Rock # Wednesday, Aug 17 [Aaron Lewis and the Statelines w/ Tim Montana | The Signal](https://www.ticketweb.com/event/aaron-lewis-and-the-stateliners-the-signal-tickets/11750615) \- Outlaw Country/Modern Country Rock [Dexter Bell & Friends: Wednesday Jazz | Barking Legs Theater](https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/wednesdayjazz-dexterbell-t7wrr-hlc65) | Jazz [Dope Skum/Primeval Well | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10103166843746878&set=gm.8711061115586299) | Doom Metal/Experimental Black Metal # Thursday, Aug 18 [Husky Burnette | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Modern Blues Rock # Friday, Aug 19 [Amber Carrington | Hifi Clyde's](https://www.hificlydeschattanooga.com/live-music/amber-carrington) | Country-pop [Caleb & the Gents/Cannon Hunt | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Hot Jazz/Western Swing/Indie [Josh Meldy | Songbirds](https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Josh-Meloy/485941?afflky=SongbirdsFoundation) | Oklahoma Country [Journey To Valley Vibes: Night Two | Level up Arcade](https://www.facebook.com/events/5339936649397980) [Magonolia Boulevard/TN Ruminators | Nightfall (Miller Plaza)](http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com/) | Rock/Blues/Soul [The Cadillac Three w/ Ben Chapman | The Signal](https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-cadillac-three-w-ben-the-signal-tickets/11806525) | Modern Southern Rock [The Mailboxes/Public Universal Friend/Kelsi Walker | The Woodshop](https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wslr-presents-the-mailboxes-public-universal-friend-and-kelsi-walker-tickets-399539612737?aff=ebdsoporgprofile) | Indie/Art Rock # Saturday, Aug 20 [Douglas Bales/Uncle Lightnin'/Marty Bohannon | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Americana/Rock/Blues/Country [Electrify - Open Decks Night | The Dark Roast](https://www.facebook.com/events/1182491262318799/) | EDM [Jack Marion and Pearl Snap | Hifi Clyde's](https://www.hificlydeschattanooga.com/live-music/jack-marion-and-pearl-snap) | Country/Rock [Roger Alan Wade | Songbirds](https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Roger-Alan-Wade-An-Evening-of-Songs-and-Stories/485670?afflky=SongbirdsFoundation) | Outlaw Country [Rustic Reign/Wicked Weird/Sleepyhead/The Undomesticators | Level up Arcade](https://www.facebook.com/events/427636889424336) | Metal/Hard Rock [Shovels & Rope/Jack Broadbent | Riverfront Nights (Downtown Riverfront)](https://www.riverfrontnights.com/lineup-coming-soon) | New Americana/Indie Folk # Sunday, Aug 21 [Bruteforce/Gnaw/Iron Law/Lack of Control | Venue TBA](https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFpQe_O07V/) | Hardcore [Joelton Mayfield/Monsoon/Future Crib | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Alternative Country/Nashville Indie [The Other Brothers | Wanderlinger](https://www.wanderlinger.com/calendar/2021/6/13/et-and-the-other-brothers-every-other-sunday) | Grateful Soul/Folk-N-Weirdgrass \--- If you have suggestions on how to improve this post or want to help out, let me know.from bobthegreat88.
wutc.org
Meet The Speakers For This Year’s TEDxChattanooga
This fall, TEDxChattanooga returns with a new roster of speakers and a few changes. This year’s talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - will be held on Wednesday, November 16th at Common House in downtown Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children Launches Pathway Of Hope Brick Fundraiser
Chambliss Center for Children and partner organization, Isaiah 117 House, announced the Pathway of Hope brick fundraiser benefiting the first Isaiah 117 House in Hamilton County. Supporters of the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children are invited to purchase a customizable brick online to be used in the...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
Grundy County Herald
Free outreach program now available
Green|spaces now offers its Empower Program to Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, and Sequatchie counties. Empower workshops offer low-cost and no-cost solutions that help reduce a person's home energy use. The goal is to make one’s home more energy efficient and, as a result, to see their energy bill lower. Rural...
rue-morgue.com
Piercing the Veil – The Read House Hotel
Hotels are the epitome of liminal spaces, if you think about it. Revolving doors, blurred faces, unique foot falls echoing along marbled corridors that hold stories all their own. Constellation points in time lived by countless souls with various destinations, all passing through these darkened walls. A sort of limbo in its own right, a hotel; serving as an in-between space, providing shelter during times of travel and transition, and sometimes, a longer stay.
WDEF
La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
WDEF
Cheerleader at Jamboree recounts her experience during chaos of tasing incident
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Finley Stadium was the site of a lot of high school football the last three days, thanks to the Jamboree. The end of what should have been a great time for parents and students alike was marred by an altercation that led to police tasing a 16-year-old boy.
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
Homes needed for 5 month-old puppies!
EDIT: Bodhi is adopted, thanks Reddit! The four All-American mutts are still adorable and available. ________ Just spent a week with my sister in Crossville, she’s fostering these 5 puppies that need homes. I am not a dog person but these guys are Awesome!! So much fun - and well-behaved for their age. Crate, potty, bath, and leash trained. I love them and want to help them get homes. Please take a look and pass along to anyone who may be interested! [Star](https://www.petfinder.com/dog/star-56432733/tn/crossville/australian-shepherds-furever-ca2261/) [Freedom](https://www.petfinder.com/dog/freedom-56432462/tn/crossville/australian-shepherds-furever-ca2261/) [Patriot](https://www.petfinder.com/dog/patriot-56432292/tn/crossville/australian-shepherds-furever-ca2261/) [Liberty](https://www.petfinder.com/dog/liberty-56431911/tn/crossville/australian-shepherds-furever-ca2261/)from JBrew_Runes.
Chattanooga State Dental Hygiene Clinic is offering some amazing services to the public. Hear how you can help students and get some low cost dental... | By Greg Funderburg | Facebook
Check details here: https://www.facebook.com/100044388070959/videos/589007419437947/. Hey guys! 2nd year hygiene student at Chatt State here! Come see us for affordable regular and deep cleanings this semester! Our clinic is open on Mondays and Wednesdays.
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
