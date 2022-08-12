SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Both the suspect and victim of a deadly shooting in Hillsdale County have been identified. Saturday, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO