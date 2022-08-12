ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Both the suspect and victim of a deadly shooting in Hillsdale County have been identified. Saturday, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court

Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court. Genesis Lewis appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the June 5 shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues in downtown Grand Rapids. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Kalamazoo Public Safety chief accused of harassment, on leave, city says

KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Vernon Coakley is on paid leave after allegations of harassment. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, Aug. 16, by City Manager James Ritsema, a news release from the city of Kalamazoo said. Coakley has been relieved of all KDPS authority and responsibilities.
