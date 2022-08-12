Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Woman sought after looking into Van Buren Township house during suspected break-in attempt
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Township police are looking for a woman who they believe was trying to break into a home Tuesday morning. The woman was caught on camera peering into a house in Linda Vista at 8:30 a.m. Police said the woman rides a...
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
Sheriff's office: Crash turns into shooting incident in Plainfield Township
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a crash between two vehicles in the area of 4 Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Man charged with murder in deadly Hillsdale County shooting
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Both the suspect and victim of a deadly shooting in Hillsdale County have been identified. Saturday, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Man accused in downtown Grand Rapids fatal shooting, waives preliminary hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of opening fire in June into a crowd of people in downtown Grand Rapids, killing one person and injuring three others, is heading to trial. Genesis Kevin-Xavier Lewis, 23, waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to Kent County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
WWMTCw
Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
Police search for man who shot at officers and others in Kalamazoo, find mask
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police have recovered a mask and other evidence while searching for a man that shot at officers and others in Kalamazoo on Saturday. Police responded to a report of a robbery about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, in the 2100 block South Burdick Street near West Alcott Street, according to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County
A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.
Police search for suspect who shot at police in Kalamazoo
Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say shot at officers in Kalamazoo.
Police searching for driver who shot at another car in road rage incident
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who opened fire on another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident. It happened Sunday morning near 4 Mile Rd and Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township. Kent County deputies say this latest road rage incident...
MLive.com
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court. Genesis Lewis appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the June 5 shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues in downtown Grand Rapids. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wrong person arrested in fatal motorcycle crash investigation, police say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police released a man who was arrested after a crash that killed one person and critically injured another, saying he was not the driver as originally suspected. A different suspect driver has been identified and is still on the loose, the Michigan State Police reports.
WWMTCw
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Plainfield Twp. home hit in road rage shooting
A Plainfield Township home was hit by gunfire in a road rage shooting on Sunday.
Kalamazoo Public Safety chief accused of harassment, on leave, city says
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Vernon Coakley is on paid leave after allegations of harassment. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, Aug. 16, by City Manager James Ritsema, a news release from the city of Kalamazoo said. Coakley has been relieved of all KDPS authority and responsibilities.
Fox17
Section of 11 Mile Road shut down after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A stretch of 11 Mile Road is closed as a result of a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon. The closure affects the area between Southbrook and B drives, dispatchers say. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow...
Deputies: Driver arrested after fleeing deadly US-131 crash in Kalamazoo Co.
Northbound US-131 at D Avenue near Kalamazoo was closed because of an accident. Police diverted traffic off the highway at D Avenue.
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
KDPS: Armed robber shot at clerk, customer, officer
Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.
Comments / 3