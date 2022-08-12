Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
New Program at Washington County Hospital Helps Increase Your Brain Power
(Potosi) A new program is being offered at Washington County Memorial Hospital. Kelly Brueggen with the hospital describes what they are offering at the Potosi medical center. Brueggen says the program seems to be successful so far. And you can practice once you get home too. If interested in trying...
mymoinfo.com
JCSO and Jefferson County Government has hired a crime lab designer
(Hillsboro, Pevely) Jefferson County officials and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have decided on who will design the future crime lab. Sheriff Dave Marshak says two architectural firms will be working together on this project. Hastings and Chivetta out of St. Louis along with McClarin Wilson and Lawrie of...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Disabled Sportsmen Fundraiser In Ozora
(Ozora) There’s a big fundraiser coming up in September at the Ozora Catholic Church in Ste. Genevieve County. Jeff Roth is one of the organizers of the event. He says it’s being put on by the group Missouri Disabled Sportsmen. The fish fry will begin at 3 o’clock...
mymoinfo.com
YMCA of Jefferson County Car Wash event this weekend
(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA has a car wash upcoming this weekend. YMCA sports manager Bethany Julien has more information about the event. The car wash will be held on the Jefferson County Family Y north parking lot and once again will take place this Saturday from 8 until noon.
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson College Board of Trustees holds special meeting
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson College Board of Trustees held a special meeting earlier this month. One of the items on the agenda was to approve a new food service vendor. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says the board voted in favor of a two-year food service agreement with Cardinal Vending. Barrentine...
tncontentexchange.com
5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school
Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
Saint Louis Public Schools temporarily suspends bus service for 8 schools
ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Public Schools are rerouting some of their bus services with the new school year beginning on Aug. 22. SLPS announced on Monday the move will suspend routes to eight schools for the first few weeks of the school year and aims to get more bus drivers on the road. SLPS said the district is removing the schools from the routing schedule and will provide alternative transportation, to those 3,450 students.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Chamber To Meet Thursday
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s business and community luncheon this Thursday. Deena Ward is the director of events at the chamber. She says they’ll talk about retirment planning at the meeting. Thursday’s chamber meeting will begin at noon at the Centene Center in...
Kids from Jefferson, Franklin counties compete for national mullet championship
MISSOURI, USA — When it comes to rocking a mullet, a pair of kids in the 5 On Your Side viewing area know how to embrace it. Cash Larrison of Catawissa, Missouri, and Nolan Schanz Jr. of Festus, Missouri, are finalists in one of the hairiest contests in the country.
mymoinfo.com
Business in High Ridge victims of property damage
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
mymoinfo.com
American Legion BBQ at Buchheit’s in Herculaneum
(Festus, Herculaneum) The American Legion Post 253 in Festus will be holding a bar-b-que fundraiser at Buchheit’s in Herculaneum this weekend. Duane DeClue with the American Legion says this is part of the 40 and 8 program and explains what the funds will be going towards. DeClue says they...
themissouritimes.com
State gives flood victims relief options
Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief. Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St....
mymoinfo.com
Tiger Stadium in the Festus School District stuck by vandals
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District’s Tiger Stadium was struck by vandals and Festus police are investigating. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they were contacted on August 2nd by the school district’s Director of Maintenance who uncovered the vandalism. Investigators are combing through all the pieces of...
mymoinfo.com
Dog Lost In Cave In Perry County Rescued
(Perry County) Cave divers in Missouri have rescued a dog that had been missing for two months near Perryville. The owner of the dog named Abby said she’d been missing since June 9th before divers found her in the cave in Perry County. They put the dog in a...
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
KMOV
St. Louis heart transplant recipient meets family of organ donor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heart transplant recipient Darren Garmer met the family of the organ donor who saved his life. In November of 2019, Garmer had a severe heart attack with 100% blockage in a main artery. In August of 2020, Garmer was listed on the transplant list. Five...
mymoinfo.com
George August Bange — Memorial Service TBA
George August Bange of French Village, formerly of Festus, passed away on August 10th, he was 84 years old. A memorial service for George Bange will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
KMOV
Former bank employee sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing $284k cash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston will be serving time for stealing money. A Statement shows on July 19, 2021, Capri Duvall, 35, pretended to fill an ATM with cash but hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it to her car. After work, she gave the teller and a security guard $30,000 each.
Hazelwood teen injured in crash on Mark Twain Lake
A Hazelwood teenager was hospitalized over the weekend following a watercraft crash on Mark Twain Lake.
