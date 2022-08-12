ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

New Program at Washington County Hospital Helps Increase Your Brain Power

(Potosi) A new program is being offered at Washington County Memorial Hospital. Kelly Brueggen with the hospital describes what they are offering at the Potosi medical center. Brueggen says the program seems to be successful so far. And you can practice once you get home too. If interested in trying...
POTOSI, MO
mymoinfo.com

JCSO and Jefferson County Government has hired a crime lab designer

(Hillsboro, Pevely) Jefferson County officials and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have decided on who will design the future crime lab. Sheriff Dave Marshak says two architectural firms will be working together on this project. Hastings and Chivetta out of St. Louis along with McClarin Wilson and Lawrie of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Disabled Sportsmen Fundraiser In Ozora

(Ozora) There’s a big fundraiser coming up in September at the Ozora Catholic Church in Ste. Genevieve County. Jeff Roth is one of the organizers of the event. He says it’s being put on by the group Missouri Disabled Sportsmen. The fish fry will begin at 3 o’clock...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

YMCA of Jefferson County Car Wash event this weekend

(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA has a car wash upcoming this weekend. YMCA sports manager Bethany Julien has more information about the event. The car wash will be held on the Jefferson County Family Y north parking lot and once again will take place this Saturday from 8 until noon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Festus, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Festus, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson College Board of Trustees holds special meeting

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson College Board of Trustees held a special meeting earlier this month. One of the items on the agenda was to approve a new food service vendor. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says the board voted in favor of a two-year food service agreement with Cardinal Vending. Barrentine...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school

Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Saint Louis Public Schools temporarily suspends bus service for 8 schools

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Public Schools are rerouting some of their bus services with the new school year beginning on Aug. 22. SLPS announced on Monday the move will suspend routes to eight schools for the first few weeks of the school year and aims to get more bus drivers on the road. SLPS said the district is removing the schools from the routing schedule and will provide alternative transportation, to those 3,450 students.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peer Mentoring#Dra
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Chamber To Meet Thursday

(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s business and community luncheon this Thursday. Deena Ward is the director of events at the chamber. She says they’ll talk about retirment planning at the meeting. Thursday’s chamber meeting will begin at noon at the Centene Center in...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Business in High Ridge victims of property damage

(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

American Legion BBQ at Buchheit’s in Herculaneum

(Festus, Herculaneum) The American Legion Post 253 in Festus will be holding a bar-b-que fundraiser at Buchheit’s in Herculaneum this weekend. Duane DeClue with the American Legion says this is part of the 40 and 8 program and explains what the funds will be going towards. DeClue says they...
HERCULANEUM, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
themissouritimes.com

State gives flood victims relief options

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief. Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Tiger Stadium in the Festus School District stuck by vandals

(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District’s Tiger Stadium was struck by vandals and Festus police are investigating. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they were contacted on August 2nd by the school district’s Director of Maintenance who uncovered the vandalism. Investigators are combing through all the pieces of...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dog Lost In Cave In Perry County Rescued

(Perry County) Cave divers in Missouri have rescued a dog that had been missing for two months near Perryville. The owner of the dog named Abby said she’d been missing since June 9th before divers found her in the cave in Perry County. They put the dog in a...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

George August Bange — Memorial Service TBA

George August Bange of French Village, formerly of Festus, passed away on August 10th, he was 84 years old. A memorial service for George Bange will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy