ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Public Schools are rerouting some of their bus services with the new school year beginning on Aug. 22. SLPS announced on Monday the move will suspend routes to eight schools for the first few weeks of the school year and aims to get more bus drivers on the road. SLPS said the district is removing the schools from the routing schedule and will provide alternative transportation, to those 3,450 students.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO