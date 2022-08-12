Read full article on original website
Daily Crunch: 7 months after emerging from stealth, YC alum Arc secures $20M Series A
Did you know that TechCrunch Live is on a shiny new platform? We’ve even made it easier to enter our two-minute Pitch Practice segment. You can now apply any day, any time for Pitch Practice by completing this form. We’ll select the startups 24 hours before that week’s event and notify startups by email.
As digital tracking wanes, companies turn to online communities for direct access to customers
The answer may lie in building or buying communities of individuals whose interests align with your company’s. Many SaaS companies are doing just that, from big players like Salesforce and Hubspot to smaller startups, which understand the power of building a community of interested individuals who can answer questions, act as quasi-evangelists and give the company honest feedback about products and services.
India shipping logistics giant Shipyaari exposed customer data
The exposed data, discovered by security researcher Ashutosh Barot, included Shipyaari customers’ names, addresses, phone numbers, order invoice amounts and delivery status. According to Barot, Shipyaari’s client tracking page was not password protected and could be viewed by anyone who had the web address. “The exposed information could...
Pliops lands $100M for chips that accelerate analytics in data centers
Part of the problem is that data-intensive workloads require substantial resources, and that adding the necessary compute and storage infrastructure is often expensive. For companies moving to the cloud specifically, IDG reports that they plan to devote $78 million toward infrastructure this year. Thirty-six percent cited controlling costs as their top challenge.
Google makes robots smarter by teaching them about their limitations
Teaching robots what to do for repetitive tasks in controlled spaces where humans aren’t allowed isn’t easy, but it’s more or less a solved problem. Rivian’s recent factory tour was a great reminder of that, but the use of industrial robotics is everywhere in manufacturing. General-purpose...
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
Perfect Corp.'s Beauty SaaS Brand Console for AI Skin Analysis is Confirmed to Be HIPAA-Compliant
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that their Beauty SaaS Brand Console dedicated to AI Skin Analysis is compliant with the United States federal statute governing the security and privacy of protected health information (PHI). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005377/en/ Perfect Corp.’s Beauty SaaS Brand Console for AI Skin Analysis is Confirmed to Be HIPAA-Compliant (Graphic: Business Wire)
Shopify launches Collabs, a new way for creators to earn revenue on the platform
Creators can get started by applying for a Shopify Collabs account, after which they will be able to browse for Shopify merchants that align with their audience. Once creators find brands they like, they can partner with them and curate a list of their products to share on social media using Linkpop, Shopify’s link in bio tool. When someone purchases a product using the link a creator has shared, the creator will receive a payment.
VLC-developer VideoLan says India blocking site endangers its own citizens
“Most major ISPs [internet service providers] are banning the site, with diverse techniques,” VideoLan president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf said of the blocking in India, in an email to TechCrunch. The telecom operators began blocking the VideoLan website on February 13 of this year, when the site saw...
Oracle now monitoring TikTok’s algorithms and moderation system for manipulation by China’s government
The new arrangement is meant to allow Oracle the ability to monitor TikTok’s systems to help the company in its efforts to assure U.S. lawmakers that its app is not being manipulated by Chinese government authorities. Oracle will audit how TikTok’s algorithm surfaces content to “ensure outcomes are in line with expectations,” and that those models have not been manipulated, the report said. In addition, TikTok will regularly audit TikTok’s content moderation practices, including both its automated systems and its moderation decisions where people are choosing how to enforce TikTok policy.
Pomelo exits stealth mode with $20M seed to rethink international money transfer
As with many things in fintech, it wasn’t that simple. But the seed of the idea made the former enterprise chief executive turn his career into a bet on one of fintech’s most elusive problems. Pomelo, Frenkiel’s new startup launching out of stealth today, wants to make it...
How Snipd is using AI to ‘unlock knowledge’ in podcasts
But as the big platforms lock horns in the hunt for podcasting riches, smaller players continue to arrive on the scene with their own ideas on how they can advance the podcast medium for creators and consumers alike. One of these is Snipd, a Swiss startup building a podcast app...
DigitalOcean says customer email addresses were exposed after latest Mailchimp breach
In a scant blog post dated August 12, just two days after the company’s co-founder and long-time CEO Ben Chestnut stepped down, Mailchimp said a recent but undated attack saw threat actors targeting data and information from “crypto-related companies” using phishing and social engineering tactics. A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that 214 Mailchimp accounts were affected by the incident, which comes just months after hackers compromised an internal Mailchimp tool to access information on 300 accounts.
SAIC Mobility Robotaxi valued at $1B after $148M Series B
SAIC Group led the Series B round that also saw participation from Momenta, Gaoheng Management Consulting and other institutions. The funding brought SAIC Mobility’s total valuation to more than $1 billion, according to the company. The company’s robotaxis are powered using Momenta’s “Flywheel L4” technology, which is designed to...
Gorgias’ valuation rises to $710M with $30M Series C for e-commerce customer support
Transpose Platform and Shopify led the round and were joined by previous investors Jason Lemkin of SaaStr, Rajeev Dham from Sapphire Ventures, CRV and Alven. It’s been a few years since we profiled the company, whose total funding to date is $72.4 million. In late 2020, the company had raised $25 million in Series B funding on a $305 million valuation. The company was valued at $680 million prior to this round, Gorgias co-founder and CEO Romain Lapeyre told TechCrunch via email.
SoftBank, Sequoia China back this ERP startup enabling China’s online exporters
Dianxiaomi, roughly translated as ‘shop assistant’, is one of these e-commerce SaaS providers. The company just secured $110 million in a Series D funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund II and Sequoia Capital China. Other prominent investors, including Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital and Huaxing Growth Capital, also participated.
When the dam breaks, IPOs are going to be wild
A programming note: I am off this week. The excellent Anna Heim, who often helps write The Exchange and recently took over its weekend newsletter, will be filling in. She’s the best! I’m back on the 22nd!. As the saying goes, don’t threaten me with a good time....
Vividly wants to put some sparkle in your next CPG trade promotion campaign
“We are seeing brands negotiate 20% off a promotion, but it might not run, yet they are still getting charged,” Whatley added. Given that CPG companies spend over 20% of their revenue on trade promotion management, this is where Vividly comes in. Formerly known as Cresicor, the company provides trade promotion management tools for the $20 million global consumer packaged goods industry, which is forecasted to be valued at $25 million in 2028. The tools manage trade spend from the creation of campaigns to promotion planning, forecasting and deductions management.
Meta launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain
Meta launched Horizon Worlds for all users above 18 years of age in the U.S. and Canada last year and made it available for users in the U.K. in June. In April, it also said that it is working on a web version to let people experience virtual worlds without owning a VR headset.
What Happens When You Factory Reset Your Phone?
There are plenty of reasons why someone would want to do a factory reset on their phone. If your phone is dealing with software issues, a factory reset could truly save the day. If it’s moving slowly, glitching often, or having other serious problems, a factory reset might be an option to consider.
