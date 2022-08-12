ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer

By Bria Jones
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed.

Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a fuel bill, she accidentally sent the money to the wrong person. She then immediately called the number to retrieve her funds.

“I told him my name and that it was an accident and he was like how do I know it’s not a scam and he was like I have to call my bank,” said Kraft.

Kraft said from there she sent over a copy of her ID to verify she was a real person and explained the severity of the situation.

“If my payment didn’t get to the person it had to go to it’s possible that a whole trucking fleet could have been shut down,” she said.

Shortly after, Kraft said Dr. Sumedhe Karunarathne refunded the money to her Zelle account.

“It was just amazing because I know people right now that would say it’s the wrong number I don’t know what you are talking it” Kraft added. “It’s really touching, I just want to tell him thank you so much.”

WREG contacted Dr. Karunaranthe who lives in Collierville. He told us he appreciates Kraft’s kind words and would never want anyone to lose their hard-earned money.

“It was a simple mistake. I don’t really have enough money and I know that if that happened to me I’d be in big trouble, so I didn’t really want that to happen to that person,” said Dr. Sumedhe Karunaranthne.

Sherri Imlay
4d ago

Honesty is always the best policy! Tennessee is an awesome state to live in. I live in Franklin, friendly,honest hard working community! This article put a smile on my face!So much ugliness in the world today, so nice to read an article where kindness Wins!

Camie Daigle
4d ago

And that’s what honest values are all about! So glad to read that the person from Tennessee has a moral compass and a truly good person! Happy for the person in Louisiana that they were able to get what belong to them back without trouble! God Bless you both! Awesome to see that strangers can be kind to one another especially when times are so difficult today!

Mabel Jadoon
4d ago

I believe the gentleman that returned the money lives what I preach every day. a person is only as good as his name. There is a place in a book that reads, you'll "know me" by my name. In other words the "know me" refers to the type of person they are and this gent is an honest gentleman!!!! May God richly bless you sir. I'm praying for you and this lady.Respectively,

Public Safety
