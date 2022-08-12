Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
dbusiness.com
TriTech Titanium Parts Opens in Detroit to Serve a Variety of Markets
Bob Swenson, former and owner of AmeriTi Manufacturing, which he sold in April, has launched Detroit-based TriTech Titanium Parts — a spinoff of his previous company — that focuses on the manufacturing of titanium parts. Organized in response to market needs, TriTech produces net shape titanium parts using...
ClickOnDetroit.com
38 Metro Detroit companies make list of fastest growing businesses in America
Dozens of Metro Detroit companies have made Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in America. Inc. released their big list of the fastest growing companies in the country this week. Here’s how the list is determined:. “Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to...
dbusiness.com
Ann Arbor’s AdAdapted Introduces Shoppable Video Ads
AdAdapted in Ann Arbor, a shopping list marketing and insights platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has announced it has launched add-to-cart Shoppable Video Ads. AdAdapted Shoppable Video Ads enable brands to build e-commerce campaigns on its Shopping List Marketing mobile ad platform. This goes beyond standard video ads...
thevarsitynews.net
636 E Ferry St
$1,575 - Large Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Midtown - This amazing two bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment has been completely renovated. Located in Midtown, this property is just minutes from Wayne State Campus, and is near the Q-Line & Downtown Detroit. This unit has private entry located behind the property, new, stainless steel appliances, freshly re-done hardwood floors, tall windows let in lots of natural sunlight, brand new granite counter-tops, laundry located in the basement, & one parking space is included! Tenant pays for gas & electric. Water included. Stainless steel appliances to be installed. Pet friendly with fees.. $1,575month. 1 month security deposit. Does Not Participate in Voucher Program This property does not accept Sec-8. Minimum 600 Credit Score.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Stahls in New Baltimore to Host Autos for Autism Sept. 15, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Stahls in New Baltimore to Host Autos for Autism Sept. 15. Stahls Automotive Foundation in New Baltimore is hosting...
dbusiness.com
Comcast Names Kristee Cominiello Senior VP of Heartland Region Based in Plymouth
Comcast today announced that Kristee Cominiello has been promoted to senior vice president of its Heartland Region, which spans Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky and is headquartered in Plymouth. In this role, she is responsible for more than 3,000 employees and all residential and business customer relationships within the three-state region....
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
fox2detroit.com
Hundreds of hardcover books 50% off during Barnes & Noble Book Haul
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Need to add some new books to your home library?. Barnes & Noble's Book Haul is back to help. Hundreds of hardcover books are 50% off, both in store and online through Sept. 5. The sale also includes deals on board games, planners, LEGOs, tea, and...
Crain's Detroit Business
Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history
The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise Survival Guide
Nothing embodies the Motor City in the summertime like the Woodward Dream Cruise. If you’re a Dream Cruise regular, you probably know how to prepare for the day. But if it’s been a while since you’ve been one of the million-plus annual attendees – or you are brand new to it – this survival guide should get you ready to fully enjoy this iconic event.
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
Echo online
Ypsi flea market offers rare finds on every budget
Amanda Gaytan is no stranger to the world of antiques and vintage items as the organizer of the weekly Ypsi Flea and Swap market. While the market is only a few years old, Gaytan has been involved in flea markets most of her life. When Gaytan was six, her mother...
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
hourdetroit.com
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots
Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
dbusiness.com
Michigan Cyber Summit Returns to In-person Format Oct. 27
The 2022 Michigan Cyber Summit is back as an in-person event this year and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. As the 11th annual Michigan Cyber Summit, it will bring together experts from across the country to discuss the latest cybersecurity trends impacting business, education, information technology, economic development, law enforcement, and personal safety.
karmanos.org
The best thing about a colonoscopy: You only need one every 10 years
Originally published with Detroit Free Press. If you are getting ready to celebrate your 45th birthday, or turned 45 during the pandemic, now is the time to schedule a consultation with a Karmanos specialist. Many patients had to put off colorectal cancer screenings due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according...
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
Making Goliath Stumble, Bedrock After the Fact
Media Coverage on the Gilbert/Bedrock Tax Investment. Last month, despite grassroots calls for Detroit City Council to vote down the Gilbert/Bedrock request for $60 Million in tax incentives for their luxury skyscraper hotel, the deal was delayed but approved with concessions. Last week, both the Detroit MetroTimes and Crain's Detroit...
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Detroit Free Press At Risk of Further Cost Cutting Due to Decades-Long Gannett Ineptitude
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. In the mid-80s my dream of working at a major U.S. newspaper was destroyed when a company called Gannett acquired the Detroit News. I was hired by the News because I had experience working in a highly competitive journalism market and when I joined the publication it was engaged in a fierce competition with the Detroit Free Press. Conventional wisdom had it that Detroit couldn’t support two newspapers, and the News and Freep were engaged in a do-or-die war to put each other out of business.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
