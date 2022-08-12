ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Group to present plan for improving downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A small platoon of architects, urban planners, engineers, and students from the University of Notre Dame have had downtown Kalamazoo under a microscope for the last three months, and they have big plans to improve it. Some of their preliminary recommendations include reopening the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage boil water advisory lifted for 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City officials have lifted a boil water advisory affecting customers from 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive as of Tuesday, August 16. The advisory was issued on Sunday, August 14, after a hydrant was struck in the nearby area causing a water main needing to be repaired.
PORTAGE, MI
City of Kalamazoo seeking new city attorney

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is seeking a new City Attorney who will be appointed by the Kalamazoo City Commission. The City of Kalamazoo has launched a brief online survey where residents can give their input on the preferred traits and skills for the next City Attorney.
KALAMAZOO, MI
KDPS accepting applications for Public Safety Officers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to add a few more public safety officers to it’s ranks. The department started accepting applications on Monday, August 15, and will continue to accept them until Sunday, August 28. Hiring officials say the job...
KALAMAZOO, MI

