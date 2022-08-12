Gladys Jerrilyn (Jerri) Montellanico (Mom, Mommy, Grandma, Kongtini and Monga) was born October 28, 1941, to Hector and Edna Earle Wade in Gainesville, FL. An immediate Gator fan, she attended The University of Florida (GO DAWGS). She enjoyed SEC rant pages, watching the games and fun banter about the conference. She was a stewardess with Eastern Airlines and met her husband Edward while flying. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Robert) Kulig, Jennifer (Jeffrey Holt) and grandchildren Regan, Peyton and step-granddaughter, Alexandra. Her furry grandbabies, Shadow, Bailey, and Lizzie will also miss her. Especially Shadow, who would actually shake while trying to beg food from her! She’ll always be remembered as smart, beautiful, loyal, honest, and trustworthy. Jerri was blessed with friends and family who loved and treasured her. We know that she is no doubt talking SEC football or politics in Heaven. She has joined her Mother, Father, brother Neil, sister Susan and furry grandbaby CD. Her wit, sarcasm and laughter will forever be missed. She can breathe easily and see clearly! This was the time God had planned for her, and there is a peace in knowing that and in knowing she is in THE most loving hands.

