Softball: Martinez's 2 HR, 6 RBI rally Buford to win over Walnut Grove; Chestatee rolls
WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Adriana Martinez belted two home runs and drove in six to lead Buford to a thrilling 7-4, come-from-behind win over Walnut Grove on the road on Monday. The big blow came in the top of the seventh with one out and the Lady Wolves (4-0) trailing 4-3. Addie Rackley singled to start the rally, and after Isabel Rettiger's sacrifice bunt, Madison Pickens walked, and then Mackenzie Pickens singled to load the bases. Martinez followed with a grand slam to give Buford the lead.
Davenport earns LOLMDS North/South 100 victory
UNION, Ky. - Jonathan Davenport rolled to his second career victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series North/South 100 on Saturday night at Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky. The Blairsville, Georgia racer earned an event record $75,000 for the win to go along with his 2015 event victory.
Ruel, Jr., Riggins, Jr. score Georgia USCS Sprint victories
Mark Ruel, Jr. and Eric Riggins, Jr. both captured USCS Sprint Car Series victories in the Peach State over the weekend. Ruel, Jr. was the winner on Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway, while Riggins, Jr. topped the field on Saturday night at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway. On Friday,...
Mary Margaret “Meg” Lacaria McCoy
Mary Margaret “Meg” Lacaria McCoy, age 70, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Robert McCoy II. She is survived by her son, William Robert “Rob” McCoy III; daughter-in-law, Leslie Allison McCoy; grandchildren, Kelley Jordan McCoy, Jacob Michael McCoy, Caleb Rae McCoy, Lincoln Riley McCoy, Ledger Riggs McCoy, all of Buford, GA; step-granddaughter, Bethany Danielle Booth, St. Pete, FL; Sister, Berma Lacaria Perfater, St. Albans, West, VA; brother, John F. “J.F.” Lacaria, Cross Land, West VA. Mrs. McCoy was born on March 31, 1952 in Charleston, West VA. She was a 1969 graduate of Charleston High School and a 1978 graduate of West Virginia State University with a Bachelor’s Degree. She was retired from B.B.&T. Bank as a trainer for 31 years. Mrs. McCoy was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, Dacula, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2022 at Hamilton Mill UMC, Dacula, GA with Rev. Wendy Jones officiating. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the Church. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to The American Humane Society in memory of Mrs. McCoy.
Gladys Jerrilyn (Jerri) Montellanico
Gladys Jerrilyn (Jerri) Montellanico (Mom, Mommy, Grandma, Kongtini and Monga) was born October 28, 1941, to Hector and Edna Earle Wade in Gainesville, FL. An immediate Gator fan, she attended The University of Florida (GO DAWGS). She enjoyed SEC rant pages, watching the games and fun banter about the conference. She was a stewardess with Eastern Airlines and met her husband Edward while flying. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Robert) Kulig, Jennifer (Jeffrey Holt) and grandchildren Regan, Peyton and step-granddaughter, Alexandra. Her furry grandbabies, Shadow, Bailey, and Lizzie will also miss her. Especially Shadow, who would actually shake while trying to beg food from her! She’ll always be remembered as smart, beautiful, loyal, honest, and trustworthy. Jerri was blessed with friends and family who loved and treasured her. We know that she is no doubt talking SEC football or politics in Heaven. She has joined her Mother, Father, brother Neil, sister Susan and furry grandbaby CD. Her wit, sarcasm and laughter will forever be missed. She can breathe easily and see clearly! This was the time God had planned for her, and there is a peace in knowing that and in knowing she is in THE most loving hands.
Charles Taymond Albertson
Charles Raymond Albertson, age 79, of Clermont, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mr. Albertson was born on January 18, 1943, in Dahlonega, Georgia, to the late T.J. and Mary Ray Albertson. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Albertson. He was...
Florence Krol Moore
Mrs. Florence Krol Moore (Flo) of Dahlonega, age 89, devoted wife and mother entered rest at her home on August 16, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born September 2, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Dr. Francis B. Krol and Cecilia T. Krol, Mrs. Moore graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Lisle, Illinois in 1950. Upon graduation, she remained in Chicago and began working and later met Mr. Hughes Morrison Moore of Dahlonega while he was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. The couple married on July 9th 1960 and shortly afterwards relocated and began working in Karachi, Pakistan for a brief period with Oman Construction and RP Farnsworth. The couple later returned to Dahlonega and made it their permanent home. Mrs. Moore was one of the original parishioners of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Dahlonega where she attended faithfully since 1962 and also served on the parish council and other committees. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hughes Morrison and a brother, Frederic B. Krol.
Regina DeHoyos
Regina DeHoyos, 75, of Flowery Branch, GA, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life Birthday Party will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 5 – 9 PM at Cherokee Bluffs Park, Flowery Branch, GA, in the lodge building. The family requests birthday cards in lieu of condolence cards.
Otha "Pee Wee" Randolph, Jr.
Mr. Otha “Pee Wee” Randolph, Jr., age 67, of Flowery Branch passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton, surrounded by his family. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home....
Wanda Sue Barker Smith
Wanda Sue Barker Smith, age 75, of Flowery Branch, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Daisy Smith and her sister Brenda Schoolcrast. Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter Bethany (Donald) Wirtanen of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Lindsey Wirtanen, Thomas Wirtanen; brother, Tommy Smith of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Linda (David) Swiney of Lodi, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Smith was born on September 17, 1946, in Walton, West Virginia. She graduated from Walton High School and retired from Primerica Insurance Company, Atlanta, GA, after 14 years of service. Mrs. Smith enjoyed traveling, dancing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. No formal service is planned.
Shelby Peck Marshall
Mrs. Shelby Peck Marshall, age 82, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Mrs. Marshall was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 25, 1940, to the late Parks and Mattie Belle Peck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of sixty-one years, Walter Marshall.
Edith Ruth Hullender
Mrs. Edith Ruth Hullender, age 85, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Mrs. Hullender was born in Gainesville to the late Henry and Ruth Emma Nix Satterfield. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hullender; grandson, Charles Hullender; brothers, Paul Satterfield, Grady Satterfield, Eston Satterfield, Edward Satterfield, and Gurley Satterfield.
Harvey Warren Carter
Mr. Harvey Warren Carter, age 73, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Carter's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North...
John Edward Howard
Memorial Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535. Telephone: 706-778-1700.
Barbara Jean Heatherly Smith
Mrs. Barbara Jean Heatherly Smith, age 85, of Buford, GA died Monday, August 15, 2022 at Angels Garden Senior Community. Mrs. Smith was born in Greer, SC to the late Robert F. and Mary Garren Heatherly. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Coan Smith.
William Andrew Lawson
William Andrew Lawson, age 87 of Maysville, GA passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born on Aug. 12, 1935 in Illinois, Mr. Lawson was the widower of Martha Lawson. Survivors include sons, Marty Lawson, Scotty Lawson, Bill Lawson; daughters, Stacy Walls, Debbie Lawson; and one grandchild. A cremation will...
MGST. Ret. Jesse E. Daugherty
MGST. Ret. Jesse E. Daugherty, age 88, of Habersham County, passed away on Sunday, August, 14, 2022. His wishes were to be cremated. No formal services to be held. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668)...
Jackson EMC Foundation issues latest grant
The Jackson EMC Foundation Board issued its latest round of grants to organizations at its July meeting, totaling to $124,000. Childkind, Inc. was one of the recipients of the grant and received $5,000. Childkind, Inc. serves all Jackson EMC communities and has a foster family recruitment program for children with...
Suspect arrested for assaulting elderly man in Jefferson
A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in Jefferson on July 23. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the victim was driving in Jefferson when he got in a confrontation with Chad Miller, 22. Miller was riding a bicycle at the time. Miller reportedly punched...
