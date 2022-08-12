ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

The Eagles bring their 'Hotel California' Tour to Des Moines and will play the entire album

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
When they arrive in Iowa it's hard to say if the Eagles will think "this could be heaven or this could be hell," but there should be plenty of room for fans of the band in Des Moines' Well Fargo Arena.

Classic rock band, the Eagles — famous for hits such as "Hotel California" and "Take It Easy" — will expand the "Hotel California" Tour to include a stop in Des Moines at 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St.

The tour will include band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, who started touring with the band in 2017 after the death of the band's previous guitarist, Glenn Frey.

The band performs its "Hotel California" album in its entirety with a choir and orchestra. After an intermission, the band launches into some of its greatest hits. Previous concerts on this tour brought a 28-sing set that included “One of These Nights,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Witchy Woman,” “Take It to the Limit” and “Tequila Sunrise” with some Joe Walsh and James Gang songs thrown in for good measure.

The band previously performed Des Moines in 2018 and before that in 2014.

Last month saw both one current collaborator and one past member of the Eagles stop in Iowa when former lead guitarist Don Felder performed the Mason City stop on RAGBRAI and country artist Vince Gill played the Des Moines Civic Center less than a week before that.

“I think for me, I don’t sing it, but getting to be a part of 'Desperado' is pretty powerful," Gill told the Des Moines Register in July about his favorite Eagles songs to perform. "That’s the very first song that Glenn and Don (Henley) wrote together.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 for the Wells Fargo event and can be found through hy-veetix.com and livenation.com.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

