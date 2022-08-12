ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Tribune

19-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Manatee County

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in Manatee County after losing control of his vehicle, according to a written report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Parrish man lost control of the motorcycle and entered the median side of the road, according to a written report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was traveling at the posted speed limit southbound on Interstate 75 heading toward Moccasin Willow Road.

Recent motorcycle fatalities:

The crash caused major delays for morning commuters on I-75 near the Manatee and Hillsborough County line.

After hitting a guardrail, he was separated from the motorcycle and came to rest within the grassy median, according to a written report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Manatee County Emergency Medical Services declared him dead on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

