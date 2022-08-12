ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

LETTER: GOP tainted by Trump; vote for Democrats

By Letter to the Editor
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKVsq_0hEqbXAQ00

Editor, Register-Mail: Yes, our country faces serious challenges. Yes, we need change. Will I vote for Republicans to bring about change? Definitely not! While I agree with many Republicans on the abortion issue, I disagree with them on other issues that are important to me — unions, guns, the environment, regulatory agencies including the EPA, OSHSA, CDC, and NLRB, and public radio and TV.

I think government can be a force for good, and I thank bureaucrats, most of whom conscientiously do the day-to-day work of government. I don’t like people pouring across our southern border. Let’s hire enough border guards to secure the border and enough officials to swiftly handle immigration cases. Are Republicans willing to spend the money to do that? I don’t like rampant crime. Let’s hire more policemen, train them better, pay them better, have more court officials to deliver speedy justice, and expand prisons to confine violent criminals. Again, are Republicans willing to spend the money? Our infrastructure is in bad shape. Let’s have our own Marshall Plan to fix it to improve our competitiveness in the world.

Other views:LETTER: Our democracy in peril because of Democrats

I don’t like right-wing evangelical Christians who act like they are on a mission from God to save our country. They cross the line between church and state. Their zealousness makes them think they can justifiably manipulate voting to assure that Republican candidates win. I don’t like Republicans “wrapping themselves in the flag” as if they are the only ones who love America. They shout “Our country, right or wrong!” True patriots love their country enough to point out its faults and work to correct them. I get tired of listening to Fox News personalities Hannity, Carlson, and Ingraham complain about being victimized and using childish catchwords and phrases like “woke” and “Let’s Go, Brandon” to describe their political opponents, fellow Americans, who look at things differently than they do. I don’t like it that white supremacists are chummy with some Republicans.

And finally, I will not vote for Republicans because they are still the party of Donald Trump, a conman and huckster who did all he could to block the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election. How could anyone vote for Cruz, Graham, McConnell, Hawley, Johnson, McCarthy, Greene, Jordan, Brooks, Gaetz, and Gohmert, all of whom are contaminated to one degree or another by their association with Trump? I’ll vote for Democrats in November. — Mike Hobbs, Galesburg

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Cdc#Christians#Wi
The Associated Press

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term, Cheney...
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy