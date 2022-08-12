ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Robinson Film Center unveils the newly renovated event space upstairs at Abby Singer's

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
The Robinson Film Center unveiled its newly renovated event space with an open house on Thursday, August 11.

The second floor of the Robinson Film Center serves as a multi-purpose space to the community. Guests can host events like parties, banquets, corporate trainings and seminars in addition to renting the theaters and on-site catering from Abby Singer's Bistro.

"This space is unbeatable in terms of cost and location," said Executive Director Wendell Riley. "However, it has gotten a needed facelift, with new floors and equipment that matches the intended versatility of the room. We want everyone to check out the space, whether they are looking for a cool wedding reception venue or a place for a corporate retreat."

RFC regularly hosts programming like the Date Night series, film-related classes and summer camps in the event space. It also serves as the site for the Prize Foundation's annual Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 Announcement that will take place on Thursday, August 18.

The renovations included a cleanup, a fresh coat of paint, removing the old carpet and replacing them with hardwood floors along with updated lighting and projectors

"Everyone at RFC is excited about the new features in the room," said Education Director Rich Hansil. "We couldn't have done this without the time and effort put forth by our Board to help us revamp the space to make our programming, classes and camps more impactful while making it more appealing overall."

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

#Event Space#Instagram#Art#Movies#Linus Company Meta#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Robinson Film Center#Abby Singer#Abby Singer S Bistro#The Prize Foundation#Education#Board
