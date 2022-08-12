ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease Triple E found in New Castle County chicken

By Isabel Hughes, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

A potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease that's deadlier than West Nile virus was recently found in a Delaware chicken population used to monitor mosquito-transmitted viruses, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis, commonly known as Triple E, was found in a chicken in northern New Castle County. This is the first time this year the illness has been detected.

There have been no reported human cases of Triple E in the state in more than a decade, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, given the disease's lethality, DNREC urges residents and visitors to use mosquito repellent when outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6ieZ_0hEqbHI200

Triple E and the West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne illness, are typically a threat until "colder autumn temperatures in late-October or later," DNREC said Friday. In addition to using bug spray, residents should avoid going to mosquito-infested areas – such as perpetually damp locations – especially around dawn, dusk and night.

The Triple E-positive chicken adds to five West Nile virus-positive chickens found earlier this year at three other chicken monitoring stations in New Castle and Kent counties. The first detected case of West Nile virus was found in July, and no human cases have been reported.

2019: Potentially fatal mosquito-borne illness Triple E, worse than West Nile, found in Delaware

No horses have been found to have Triple E or the West Nile virus, either.

Each year from early July into October, DNREC collects weekly blood samples from its 20 chicken monitoring stations located across the state. The animals, which are separate from Delaware’s poultry industry, are used because they are not affected by Triple E or the West Nile virus.

They develop antibodies when bitten by infected mosquitoes but otherwise remain healthy – unlike humans and horses. In people and in equine, both Triple E and the West Nile virus can be fatal, though Triple E is much more serious.

Symptoms of Triple E often appear four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Severe cases can involve encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, beginning with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting.

The illness may then cause disorientation, seizures or coma. About 33% of people who contract the disease will die, and many of those who do survive will have significant brain damage or other long-term effects, according to the CDC.

In comparison, less than 1% of people infected with the West Nile virus become severely ill, and most of them recover fully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIGlk_0hEqbHI200

There is no specific treatment for Triple E. Instead, care is based on the symptoms.

Most people who contract the West Nile virus don't develop symptoms, though about 20% do develop a mild illness, including a fever, body and muscle aches, headache, nausea, vomiting and a rash. A very small number of people who are infected can develop serious illness involving neurological problems, paralysis and even death.

DNREC asks horse owners to contact their veterinarian immediately if they believe their horse is showing signs of the West Nile virus or Triple E.

Symptoms of Triple E in horses include fever, loss of appetite, head pressing, depression or personality change, wobbling or staggering, weakness, blindness, convulsions, muscle tremors in the head and neck or hind-limb weakness. These symptoms are also consistent with the West Nile virus, though a horse may or may not develop a fever.

For more information about Triple E or the West Nile virus, visit cdc.gov.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease Triple E found in New Castle County chicken

Comments / 6

Related
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Division of Public Health responds to updated CDC COVID guidelines

The Delaware Division of Public Health is adopting the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidelines. Getting vaccinated, staying up to date on booster shots, getting tested, and staying home when you feel sick continue to be the main recommendations for navigating COVID, however, some recommendations have changed. Quarantining is no longer...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Could polio be making comeback in Delaware Valley?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CDC says the discovery of polio in New York City wastewater is the tip of the iceberg. That has many wondering if the contagious virus could also be in the Philadelphia region.Eyewitness News couldn't find one location in the region that is testing wastewater for polio.Doctors say most people are vaccinated so the risk is considered low, but for those who aren't protected, the CDC is worried about what it's calling a silent spread.93% of American children receive the polio vaccine, but a growing number of families have been skipping vaccinations. That led to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Public asked to be on alert for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is asking New Jersey residents to be alert for deer that may have Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and to report any suspected cases. Hemorrhagic Disease (HD) is a common viral disease in deer that is transmitted by biting midges in the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mosquito Borne Disease#Blindness#West Nile#Dnrec#Kent
CBS Philly

Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die

DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

State holds resource fairs for households facing end of pandemic motel shelter program

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is holding resource fairs for the more than 400 households still housed in motel rooms paid for by the state’s pandemic emergency shelter program. The federal funding for that program, which has provided temporary shelter to thousands of Delawareans since the start of the pandemic, will run out by the end of this month.
DELAWARE STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Catching Delaware River striped bass on an unseasonably cool August morning

As we drifted along the river’s bank, it was impossible not to notice the exceptional weather conditions. With brilliant, blue skies; low humidity; and temperatures that had dropped into the mid-50s overnight, it seemed more like mid-September than the tail end of the dog days of summer. It’s rare to don a sweatshirt and pants in August, but here we were, fishing on the Delaware just after daybreak on a near-perfect summer morning.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted

DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
DOVER, DE
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware

Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Honoring Delmarva Farmers: Brandon Bonk

Ten years ago, Brandon Bonk, of Kent County, Del., was managing 2,500 acres of grains and had just partnered with another young farmer to plant 85 acres of potatoes. Now with 5,500 total acres in production, 275 of those acres potatoes, Brandon then and now considers his a family farm.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy