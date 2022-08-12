ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Just a Father Free Online

Cast: Luca Argentero Diane Fleri Fabio Troiano Anna Foglietta Sara D'Amario. Carlo is a doctor that has recently lost his wife. Affected by the loss, he is supported by his family and friends, and, above all, for the love he feels towards his little daughter. And then, one day, he meets Camille.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tyla

People are obsessed with 'adorable' new rom com on Netflix

People can't stop talking about Netflix's new rom-com Wedding Season as it quickly climbs its way to the top of the charts. The 'adorable' will-they-wont-they flick has viewers falling head over heels for lead characters Ravi and Asha as they slowly start to realise they might just be perfect for each other.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
tvinsider.com

‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series

We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 12

Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of popular movies and shows just added a new slugger to its lineup. The new comedy drama A League of Their Own, a television adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-woman baseball team during World War II, slides into the tenth spot in its first day of release. Also out today, but not on the list (yet!), is the new dating series Cosmic Love, which uses astrology to pair singles together to find love. Virgos need not apply. And the biggest move goes to the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum movie The Lost City, which vaults into the top 5 in its second day of release.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Teases Soldier Boy's Return in Season 4

One of the standouts of the third season of The Boys is Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. His performance was praised by fans and critics and considered a great addition to the show. The character was able to survive the events of the third season finale which leaves the door open for him to return someday.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
January Jones
Person
Tommy Lee
Harper's Bazaar

The 30 Best Shows to Stream Now on Hulu

It’s perhaps an understatement that we’re spoiled for choice with the sheer amount of content out there, ready to satiate our ravenous pop culture appetites. With so much out there, it can be quite overwhelming, and as we all know, quantity does not always equal quality. Hulu certainly...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Burials#Tv Streaming#Mexican#Hulu Live Tv
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’ Officially Casts Its Lead Actors

Kevin Costner‘s new Western film saga “Horizon” has officially cast its stars. The four-part film begins filming in Utah on August 29. It’s produced through Costner’s Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Costner is directing, the first film he’s directed since 2003’s “Open Range.” He wrote the script with director Jon Baird and is starring as well.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Says the Avengers are 'Effed' Because of Jonathan Majors

After Avengers: Endgame concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, fans of the billion-dollar franchise have been eagerly anticipating details regarding Marvel's next big movie crossover event. Last month at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the next Avengers film will happen in three years and will in fact feature Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project

Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
MOVIES
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Movie enthusiasts share not their favorite films, but their favorite scenes

Cinephiles are filing down films to find their favorites scenes of all time. Redditor alkjgf112 is responsible for this nuanced discussion. They asked r/movies “What is your favorite sequence/scene in a movie?” in addition to providing several of their own picks: the trippy ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey; when the Droogs beat Alex and dunk his head in a water trough in A Clockwork Orange; Jack threatening a bat-wielding Wendy in The Shining; and the third impact in The End of Evangelion, which the Redditor puts above the others because it’s the “single most memorable thing [they] have seen on a screen and it still is.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

First Look at Andrew Lincoln in New Netflix Series

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln returns to television in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The Netflix anthology series released its first-look trailer Monday, revealing a peek at Lincoln's episode reuniting The Babadook director Jennifer Kent and star Essie Davis. Consisting of eight "blood-curdling tales" from eight different directors, the horror anthology series will premiere its first two episodes October 25 on Netflix, with two new tales dropping daily through October 28. The complete collection of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror" will be available to stream on Netflix in time for Halloween.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Old Man - Episodes 3-6 - Review - "Season Roundup"

The Old Man finished up its first season on July 21, so I’m sorry for the delay in getting this review up (blame covid). The entire season was written by the team of Jonathan E Steinberg and Robert Levine. As we know, the show faced its own challenges due to Jeff Bridges’s (Dan Chase) health (cancer AND covid). Bridges still delivers a compelling and masterful performance. In fact, almost all the acting was superb. My biggest disappointment with the show is that the ending didn’t live up to the promise of the beginning. Which isn’t to say that I didn’t enjoy the series or that I’m not looking forward to a second season – because I am!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy