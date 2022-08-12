Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Just a Father Free Online
Cast: Luca Argentero Diane Fleri Fabio Troiano Anna Foglietta Sara D'Amario. Carlo is a doctor that has recently lost his wife. Affected by the loss, he is supported by his family and friends, and, above all, for the love he feels towards his little daughter. And then, one day, he meets Camille.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Doraemon: Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Doraemon: Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi right now? Read on to find out!. Doraemon: Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi. Cast: Wasabi Mizuta Megumi Oohara Yumi Kakazu Tomokazu Seki Subaru Kimura. Geners: Animation Adventure Fantasy Family.
epicstream.com
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
People are obsessed with 'adorable' new rom com on Netflix
People can't stop talking about Netflix's new rom-com Wedding Season as it quickly climbs its way to the top of the charts. The 'adorable' will-they-wont-they flick has viewers falling head over heels for lead characters Ravi and Asha as they slowly start to realise they might just be perfect for each other.
tvinsider.com
'Magpie Murders' Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series
We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 12
Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of popular movies and shows just added a new slugger to its lineup. The new comedy drama A League of Their Own, a television adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-woman baseball team during World War II, slides into the tenth spot in its first day of release. Also out today, but not on the list (yet!), is the new dating series Cosmic Love, which uses astrology to pair singles together to find love. Virgos need not apply. And the biggest move goes to the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum movie The Lost City, which vaults into the top 5 in its second day of release.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada Free Online
Cast: Eva Longoria Andy García Oscar Isaac Peter O'Toole Rubén Blades. A chronicle of the Cristeros War (1926-1929), which was touched off by a rebellion against the Mexican government's attempt to secularize the country. Is For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently...
epicstream.com
The Boys: Jensen Ackles Teases Soldier Boy's Return in Season 4
One of the standouts of the third season of The Boys is Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. His performance was praised by fans and critics and considered a great addition to the show. The character was able to survive the events of the third season finale which leaves the door open for him to return someday.
epicstream.com
Disney Reportedly Revealed Jon Bass' Tony Stark-Wannabe Role In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Marvel fans are a few days away from witnessing the arrival of Jennifer Walters in Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as the titular heroine, the latest Disney+ show centers on Walters navigating a complicated life as a single 30-year-old Attorney while also being a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
Tim Allen Reveals Photo That Had Him ‘Busting Up Laughing’ in a Public Restroom
Actor and comedian Tim Allen certainly knows funny. After all, he’s been a big part of the comedy scene for decades now, performing on stage, starring in massively popular TV sitcoms, and taking on the film world by storm voicing the iconic Buzz Lightyear in the first four Pixar Toy Story films, as well as in multiple shorts and specials.
Harper's Bazaar
The 30 Best Shows to Stream Now on Hulu
It’s perhaps an understatement that we’re spoiled for choice with the sheer amount of content out there, ready to satiate our ravenous pop culture appetites. With so much out there, it can be quite overwhelming, and as we all know, quantity does not always equal quality. Hulu certainly...
Matthew McConaughey Shares His Short List Of Inspiring Movies So Get Ready To Binge
It’s no secret that Matthew McConaughey has become one of the most beloved and well respected actors in the world. The charismatic Texan has a way of making a story about a bowl of Cheerios sound like it came from a Robert Frost poem. Long story short, the guy...
Kevin Costner Western 'Horizon' Officially Casts Its Lead Actors
Kevin Costner‘s new Western film saga “Horizon” has officially cast its stars. The four-part film begins filming in Utah on August 29. It’s produced through Costner’s Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Costner is directing, the first film he’s directed since 2003’s “Open Range.” He wrote the script with director Jon Baird and is starring as well.
epicstream.com
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Says the Avengers are 'Effed' Because of Jonathan Majors
After Avengers: Endgame concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, fans of the billion-dollar franchise have been eagerly anticipating details regarding Marvel's next big movie crossover event. Last month at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the next Avengers film will happen in three years and will in fact feature Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad.
epicstream.com
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project
Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie enthusiasts share not their favorite films, but their favorite scenes
Cinephiles are filing down films to find their favorites scenes of all time. Redditor alkjgf112 is responsible for this nuanced discussion. They asked r/movies “What is your favorite sequence/scene in a movie?” in addition to providing several of their own picks: the trippy ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey; when the Droogs beat Alex and dunk his head in a water trough in A Clockwork Orange; Jack threatening a bat-wielding Wendy in The Shining; and the third impact in The End of Evangelion, which the Redditor puts above the others because it’s the “single most memorable thing [they] have seen on a screen and it still is.”
ComicBook
First Look at Andrew Lincoln in New Netflix Series
The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln returns to television in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The Netflix anthology series released its first-look trailer Monday, revealing a peek at Lincoln's episode reuniting The Babadook director Jennifer Kent and star Essie Davis. Consisting of eight "blood-curdling tales" from eight different directors, the horror anthology series will premiere its first two episodes October 25 on Netflix, with two new tales dropping daily through October 28. The complete collection of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror" will be available to stream on Netflix in time for Halloween.
Inside the True Story of 'Rogue Agent'—'Stranger Than Fiction'
"Rogue Agent" star James Norton, Directors Adam Patterson, and Declan Lawn, and writer Michael Bronner told Newsweek about the true story behind the movie.
spoilertv.com
The Old Man - Episodes 3-6 - Review - "Season Roundup"
The Old Man finished up its first season on July 21, so I’m sorry for the delay in getting this review up (blame covid). The entire season was written by the team of Jonathan E Steinberg and Robert Levine. As we know, the show faced its own challenges due to Jeff Bridges’s (Dan Chase) health (cancer AND covid). Bridges still delivers a compelling and masterful performance. In fact, almost all the acting was superb. My biggest disappointment with the show is that the ending didn’t live up to the promise of the beginning. Which isn’t to say that I didn’t enjoy the series or that I’m not looking forward to a second season – because I am!
