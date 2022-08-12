Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of popular movies and shows just added a new slugger to its lineup. The new comedy drama A League of Their Own, a television adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-woman baseball team during World War II, slides into the tenth spot in its first day of release. Also out today, but not on the list (yet!), is the new dating series Cosmic Love, which uses astrology to pair singles together to find love. Virgos need not apply. And the biggest move goes to the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum movie The Lost City, which vaults into the top 5 in its second day of release.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO