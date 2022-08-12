ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the head dies three months after shooting, now a homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The victim of a shooting in March died last month and is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say 20-year-old Joshua George Camara was found shot in the head on March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road. At the time, he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested 2 weeks after shooting in south Baltimore, charged with murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested Daquam Gillard when he surrendered himself to police yesterday. He is being charged with first degree murder. Investigators say...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of 8K each for information on three different homicides

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $8,000 each for tips that lead investigators to the people responsible for killing three men in different parts of the city within the past three weeks, according to authorities.Shareef Muse, 18, was gunned down near Mondawmin Mall in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway on the morning of July 30. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. He was doing squeegee work prior to the shooting, police said.The following afternoon, on July 31, Trevon Williams was shot in Northeast Baltimore.Officers found Williams suffering from a gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homicide detectives investigate 20-year-old's shooting death

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

After man is shot, gunman strikes another victim with car during escape, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded, and another was struck by a car as the gunman fled Tuesday in West Baltimore's Hollins Market section. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man with several glaze wounds to his right arm, stomach and back. He was taken to a hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars

Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gunshots played over speaker panics swimmers at Harford County pool

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — Someone played gunshots over a speaker Monday causing panic among people at a swimming club in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the Fountain Green Swim Club in the 1000 block of South Fountain Green Road. On the scene, deputies found no evidence of a shooting.
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police officer found guilty for failing to stop assault

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer was found guilty Tuesday on charges that he failed to stop an unconscious man from being kicked in the face. Christoper Nguyen, 27, was found guilty of reckless endangerment. He was found not guilty of a charge of misconduct in office.
BALTIMORE, MD
13abc.com

TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
DEFIANCE, OH

