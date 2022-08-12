Read full article on original website
Four Shot, One Dead in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of four people shortly...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the head dies three months after shooting, now a homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The victim of a shooting in March died last month and is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say 20-year-old Joshua George Camara was found shot in the head on March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road. At the time, he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested 2 weeks after shooting in south Baltimore, charged with murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested Daquam Gillard when he surrendered himself to police yesterday. He is being charged with first degree murder. Investigators say...
Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of 8K each for information on three different homicides
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $8,000 each for tips that lead investigators to the people responsible for killing three men in different parts of the city within the past three weeks, according to authorities.Shareef Muse, 18, was gunned down near Mondawmin Mall in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway on the morning of July 30. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. He was doing squeegee work prior to the shooting, police said.The following afternoon, on July 31, Trevon Williams was shot in Northeast Baltimore.Officers found Williams suffering from a gunshot...
Homicide detectives investigate 20-year-old's shooting death
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
After man is shot, gunman strikes another victim with car during escape, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded, and another was struck by a car as the gunman fled Tuesday in West Baltimore's Hollins Market section. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man with several glaze wounds to his right arm, stomach and back. He was taken to a hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.
foxbaltimore.com
Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
Wbaltv.com
Teen among 8 injured, 6 dead in 9 shootings in Baltimore over weekend
A teenager was among eight people injured in nine shootings that also left six people dead over a violent weekend in Baltimore. Diane Jones said someone shot her 31-year-old son, Marcus Roberts, three times around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on West Lombard Street. "My baby. They took one of my angels....
Wbaltv.com
Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars
Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
foxbaltimore.com
7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
foxbaltimore.com
Gunshots played over speaker panics swimmers at Harford County pool
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — Someone played gunshots over a speaker Monday causing panic among people at a swimming club in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the Fountain Green Swim Club in the 1000 block of South Fountain Green Road. On the scene, deputies found no evidence of a shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman 'disgusted with state of public safety' as Baltimore's violence climbs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More people have been killed, or injured, in a shooting in Baltimore City compared to this time last year. The grip the violence holds on Baltimore is palpable and some leaders are calling for a change, again. Councilman Eric Costello pushed for more action when it...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police officer found guilty for failing to stop assault
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer was found guilty Tuesday on charges that he failed to stop an unconscious man from being kicked in the face. Christoper Nguyen, 27, was found guilty of reckless endangerment. He was found not guilty of a charge of misconduct in office.
'I'm really scared': Baltimore residents continue to worry about gun violence
There were a total of seven from Friday through early Monday, raising the total of murder investigations to 228 in the City in 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city council members pressed about crime strategy, after deadly weekend violence
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — As Baltimore city comes off another violent weekend--with more than a dozen people shot, some killed-- city council members are pressed for answers about crime and whether they're satisfied with the mayor's crime plan. Council members faced our cameras and questions after Monday's city council meeting.
foxbaltimore.com
A mother in mourning speaks out after her son is shot dead in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As gun violence continues tightening its grip on our city, one victim’s mother is now crying out for change. "He had empathy and compassion for everybody," said Diane Jones. At a church clothing and food drive, Jones is still spending her time giving back to...
$8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in July murder
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Shareef Muse back in July.
Two gunshot victims show up at local hospitals Saturday; TPD investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Police investigated a pair of shootings Saturday after gunshot victims showed up at local hospitals. At about 1 a.m., Toledo Police Department officers went to Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital to speak to a 34-year-old...
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
