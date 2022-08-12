ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Woman files lawsuit against the estate of Russell Hunt after $1 million civil claim denied

By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago
Russell Hunt, the Redding man who made multiple runs for various political offices and also had several run-ins with the law, died a year ago without a will.

Now, the woman he was convicted of stalking in 2012 has filed a civil lawsuit against his estate.

Sheryll Lemke, of Hayward, said in the lawsuit that Hunt's stalking and "campaign of harassment and intimidation" made her fear for her safety over several years.

"Her fear led her to take concealed weapons training, purchase pepper spray, stun guns and a home alarm system," the lawsuit says. Eventually, Lemke moved, according to the lawsuit.

The suit was filed Aug. 1 in Shasta County Superior Court and names as the defendant Shasta County Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator Lori Scott, who is also successor-in-interest and administrator of Hunt's estate.

Scott is being sued in her capacity as administrator and personal representative of Hunt's estate, the lawsuit says.

Lemke's attorney is Diane Balma of Sacramento-based Laskin Balma Attorneys At Law.

The lawsuit does not specify damages, but asks for general and special damages, costs of the lawsuit and other relief deemed proper by the court.

Hunt died on Aug. 23, 2021, at the age of 61.

Hunt's brother, Lee Hunt of Chico, renounced rights to administer Russell Hunt's estate in January. Scott was appointed as personal representative to administer the estate in March.

Lemke, 52, initially filed a court claim in Shasta County Superior Court in June.

That claim was filed for $500,000 for Lemke being stalked, both before Hunt was arrested on stalking charges and after he got out of prison after being convicted of stalking, court documents said.

Lemke also sought an additional $500,000, saying that Hunt's actions over many years had caused her "severe emotional distress."

On July 1, Scott rejected Lemke's $1 million creditor's claim.

Court filings said Hunt's property, at 3710 Bechelli Lane in Redding, was appraised at $185,000.

According to the lawsuit, Hunt had begun stalking Lemke after they met at a bar's karaoke event. He failed to stop even after the woman "clearly and definitely" demanded that the stalking cease, court documents said.

In 2013, a jury found Hunt guilty on three stalking charges, including two felony stalking counts and a misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order. He received a prison sentence of four years and eight months in May 2013.

The creditor's claim said that in 2015, Lemke moved away from her loved ones and her job out of fear that Hunt would continue stalking her upon his release from prison.

Hunt was released from prison in September 2015, after serving about half of his sentence.

In early August 2021 — shortly before he died — Hunt allegedly stalked Lemke again, this time while she was out walking with a friend in the Bay Area, the lawsuit says.

Hunt last ran for elected office in 2020, when he sought a seat on the Shasta County Board of Education. He lost in that race to Jennifer Snider.

This story resulted from a reader's query to Ask the Record Searchlight.

Michele Chandler covers city government and housing issues for the Redding Record Searchlight/USA Today Network.

Forever Free
4d ago

good for her. as a survivor of such insanity I was able to have to relocate several times at my expense. had restraining orders not enforced which is another story. more than that living in a trauma loop of fear takes away who you are. there is no compensation that could every be enough. most of us are not even able to face our abusers in court and very few our compensated for the injuries hospital bills moves therapy bills etc. fight with all your might. you deserve this.


