USI women's basketball unveils non-conference schedule for inaugural Division I season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An opening-night home game. A lengthy road trip. Matchups with schools across the Midwest. The first Division I non-conference schedule for the University of Southern Indiana women’s basketball team has a little bit of everything.

USI announced the complete inaugural D-I schedule on Friday morning. It will play 11 non-conference games with six on the road and five at Screaming Eagles Arena. Ohio Valley Conference play then will begin on Dec. 29 against Southeast Missouri State.

"Trying to find the balance of home and away games was not any easy task this first year," said USI head coach Rick Stein in a release. "But I am definitely excited to play four of our first five Division I games at Screaming Eagle Arena and give our fans an early chance to see our team compete."

Of the five home non-conference games, only two will be against D-I foes. USI will face Western Illinois (14-15) of the Summit League on Nov. 15 and Bowling Green (17-16) of the Mid-American Conference on Nov. 19.

Hiccups and optimism:USI's first game as a Division I NCAA school is in the books

USI will open the season at home against NAIA Oakland City on Nov, 7. The Mighty Oaks will be one of three non-DI teams the Eagles host along with D-III Bethel on Nov. 23 and NAIA Brescia (Ky.) on Dec. 21.

The Eagles’ first road D-I game will take place Nov. 15 against another MAC school, Northern Illinois (14-15). But USI’s first major test will come on a five-game road trip that begins the first weekend of December and will last until just before Christmas.

It starts Dec. 3 against former OVC member Murray State, which went 22-11 and qualified for the WNIT last season. They’ll then head up to Indianapolis on Dec. 7 to meet in-state foe Butler (1-27) of the Big East before going even further north for another MAC showdown on Dec. 10 against Eastern Michigan (7-20).

USI concludes the trip by heading to Ohio for their only back-to-back of the season. It starts with a trip to Dayton on Dec. 18 with Horizon League member Wright State (4-23). The Eagles conclude against Cincinnati (11-17) of the American Athletic Conference on Dec. 19.

Times for these contests have not yet been announced. Season ticket information is available at USI’s athletic website, usiscreamingeagles.com.

USI women's basketball schedule

Nov. 7 — vs. Oakland City

Nov. 11 — vs. Western Illinois

Nov. 15 — @ Northern Illinois

Nov. 19 — vs. Bowling Green

Nov. 23 — vs. Bethel

Dec. 3 — @ Murray State

Dec. 7 — @ Butler

Dec. 10 — @ Eastern Michigan

Dec. 17 — @ Wright State

Dec. 18 — @ Cincinnati

Dec. 21 — vs. Brescia (Ky.)

Dec. 29 — Southeast Missouri State

Dec. 31 — @ Eastern Illinois

Jan. 5 — @ Morehead State

Jan. 7 — vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Jan. 12 — vs. Little Rock

Jan. 14 — vs. Tennessee-Martin

Jan. 19 — @ Lindenwood

Jan. 21 — @ SIUE

Jan. 26 — vs. Eastern Illinois

Jan. 28 — @ UT-Martin

Feb. 2 — vs. Tennessee State

Feb. 4 — vs. Morehead State

Feb. 9 — @ Tennessee Tech

Feb. 11 — vs. Lindenwood

Feb. 16 — @ Little Rock

Feb. 18 — @ SEMO

Feb. 23 — vs. Tennessee Tech

Feb. 25 — @ Tennessee State

