Watertown, NY

northcountrynow.com

Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Retail space, apartments considered for former Globe Mini Mall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could more life be coming to downtown Watertown? With the YMCA Community and Aquatics Center and the downtown Streetscape project underway, there’s now potential for a new project in the former Globe Mini Mall. It could include a combination of commercial space and apartments.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain. The Bouchon was at the public docks along Riverside Drive this weekend. It is 150 feet long and was built in 2002. It accommodates...
CLAYTON, NY
Big Frog 104

Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing

The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
INLET, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Humane Society: High-energy Chewy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chewy has been adopted out a couple times from the Lewis County Humane Society but returned. Board president Cheryl Steiner says the 8-month-old husky-akita mix can be destructive. He gets bored easily, she says, loves to play, and needs plenty of exercise. There shouldn’t be...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Local officials reflect on changes in Covid guidelines

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Centers for Disease Control ease Covid-19 restrictions, local leaders are reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic, the rules and the last two-and-a-half years. In March 2020, Joe Lightfoot was the St. Lawrence County Legislature chair. “There was a lot of frustration in...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
OGDENSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation

LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
CARTHAGE, NY
Syracuse.com

Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say

Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
wwnytv.com

Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide

FALLON, Nevada (WWNY) - Two enlisted sailors, including a Jefferson County man, are dead after a murder-suicide in Nevada. According to California TV station KION, Naval Air Forces has identified the victims as Tiffany Kerlee and Anthony Mustizer. The report says their bodies were found on July 25 in Fallon,...
localsyr.com

UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named

(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

