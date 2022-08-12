Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northcountrynow.com
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
wwnytv.com
Retail space, apartments considered for former Globe Mini Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could more life be coming to downtown Watertown? With the YMCA Community and Aquatics Center and the downtown Streetscape project underway, there’s now potential for a new project in the former Globe Mini Mall. It could include a combination of commercial space and apartments.
wwnytv.com
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain. The Bouchon was at the public docks along Riverside Drive this weekend. It is 150 feet long and was built in 2002. It accommodates...
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: High-energy Chewy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chewy has been adopted out a couple times from the Lewis County Humane Society but returned. Board president Cheryl Steiner says the 8-month-old husky-akita mix can be destructive. He gets bored easily, she says, loves to play, and needs plenty of exercise. There shouldn’t be...
localsyr.com
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
informnny.com
Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Local officials reflect on changes in Covid guidelines
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Centers for Disease Control ease Covid-19 restrictions, local leaders are reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic, the rules and the last two-and-a-half years. In March 2020, Joe Lightfoot was the St. Lawrence County Legislature chair. “There was a lot of frustration in...
flackbroadcasting.com
Mercy Flight Helicopter called to scene of Webster Hill Road ATV accident
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of an ATV accident over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Webster Hill Road, town of Ava, between the Krupp and Dorn Spur Roads. As of this report, details regarding the crash...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car left running at Watertown gas station stolen
Watertown police is investigating after they say that a Black Nissan Altima that was left running was stolen from a gas station Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Driver of horse-drawn buggy in critical condition, horse killed in NY crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (CNY CENTRAL) — New York State Police are investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a SUV in Jefferson County. Troopers responded to the crash on County Rt. 15 in the Town of Orleans at 6:33 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say an SUV was traveling south...
Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Child Under Age 11
A Oswego County teacher's aide is facing multiple charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate interaction with a child. A search warrant was executed by members of the New York State Police (NYSO) barracks in Fulton on Friday, August 12, 2022 at a home located at Three Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation
LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
wwnytv.com
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
FALLON, Nevada (WWNY) - Two enlisted sailors, including a Jefferson County man, are dead after a murder-suicide in Nevada. According to California TV station KION, Naval Air Forces has identified the victims as Tiffany Kerlee and Anthony Mustizer. The report says their bodies were found on July 25 in Fallon,...
localsyr.com
UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named
(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Comments / 0