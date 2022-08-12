Read full article on original website
SNAP households to receive extra benefits in August
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in August.
Stay clear! Police warn of sinkhole at popular Monmouth County beach
Sinkholes at a popular Monmouth County beach have police warning visitors to stay clear.
Plane from Westchester crashes in Ulster County
A small plane flying out of Westchester County Airport crashed in Ulster County on Sunday.
‘We need this water’: Residents in Paterson neighborhood say they’ve had no water service for days
Residents in one Paterson neighborhood say they’ve gone without water for days, saying the water suddenly shut off as early as Thursday night on Liberty Street.
DOJ: 9 mafia members and associates charged, including Nassau detective
The DOJ says “two indictments were unsealed charging nine defendants with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and related offenses.”
‘I don’t want to be the 13th’ – Rikers inmate shares perspective after another in-custody death
The New York City Department of Correction says a person in custody at the Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers Island died Monday.
Officials investigating cause of dry wells in town of Newburgh
Town officials say they’re investigating whether the wells went dry due to the drought or if it was somehow caused by construction of two warehouses in the area.
Firefighter suffers cardiac arrest ahead of clam eating fundraiser in Island Park
Eric Gorton says most people at the fundraiser did not know what happened to Fischer as it happened just before the event was about to start and happened in the back of the restaurant
MTA driver fighting for life after heart attack on the job
MTA workers, family and friends came out to support and pray for 44-year-old MTA bus driver Jovanna Ortiz outside of St. Barnabas Hospital on Tuesday.
Affordable housing ‘community hub’ opens in Poughkeepsie
News 12 got an exclusive look Tuesday at the latest revitalization project underway in Poughkeepsie, called The Academy.
High-density housing project renews overdevelopment concerns in Monroe
Activists say the project calls for three- to four-story buildings with more than 1,000 bedrooms altogether.
Police: 3 people shot in Hempstead
Police say three people were shot in Hempstead on Monday night.
Police help deliver baby in Baldwin home
Officials got a call just before 8 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was in labor at her home.
Authorities: Man had around 420 pounds of marijuana in vehicle during I-95 traffic stop
Authorities have arrested a man from New York City after investigators say they found around 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. Authorities say Li Fan Feng, 20, was pulled over Thursday for speeding on I-95 in Ridgefield. That's when a detective saw 18 large cardboard boxes and several black garbage bags in the back of the vehicle.
NYPD: Suspect robs TD Bank on East 149th Street for the third time
Police say the man accused of robbing a number of TD banks in the Bronx has struck again.
ALERT CENTER: 6 injured, 1 critically, in Ronkonkoma crash
According to police, Justin Weber, 19, is in critical condition.
DOC identify inmate who died in custody at Rikers Island
The Department of Correction released the name of the inmate who died while in custody at Rikers Island Monday.
Police: 2 people in pool struck by falling tree, 1 killed
The NYPD says two people were struck by a falling tree while in a pool in the Bronx, killing one.
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
Firefighter suffers serious injuries while battling fire; 70 people displaced
A firefighter who suffered serious injuries while battling a fire Saturday in Newark is in stable condition.
