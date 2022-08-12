Travis Shumake endorsement is creative and welcome thinking from Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas

Travis Shumake, son of the late NHRA racer Tripp Shumake, was to make his Funny Car debut Friday at the National Hot Rod Association’s Camping World Series at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.

In doing so, he’ll race in front of nearly 40,000 people — including family and friends — but his debut is special for more than just that. In making his debut, he’ll be the NHRA’s first openly gay drag racer.

He’ll also be promoting Topeka and celebrating the many LGBT people in Kansas.

"For them to be with me in Kansas on the starting line, watching another Shumake take off at five Gs down the drag strip, will be a cool moment," he said, "and I’m so grateful I get to be a part of bring them back to a sport that’s been so important for us."

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Rafael Garcia reports Shumake’s rainbow-colored dragster — complete with rainbow parachutes — is the result of a first-of-its-kind sponsorship deal with Visit Topeka, the city's destination marketing organization, and Pride Kansas as the organizations look to promote the city in an inclusive way.

"Having that visibility in the NRHA will show that all aspects of Kansas are inclusive, and we do value diversity," said Shawn Zarazua, a Pride Kansas committee member. "It's going to give a voice to people who maybe didn't feel included before, and it'll let them know that we see them, we recognize them, and we want the LGBTQ+ community to be visible in all aspects of Kansas communities, society and culture."

Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka, told Garcia the partnership pairs a racer who could increase visibility for a city and sport that historically have been characterized as conservative and unwelcoming to LGBTQ people. The sponsorship will also provide visibility to Pride Kansas’ upcoming three-day event starting Sept. 24, billed as the state's first statewide LGBTQ festival.

"We had this opportunity to marry a new audience to a historic Topeka tourism event that just hasn't seen or had that exposure,” Dixon said.

We think this is a great partnership. It demonstrates creative thinking, breaking stereotypes and embracing diversity. And what a flashy way to do it.

It’s inspiring, and we understand Shumake feels some pressure. Being a trailblazer isn’t easy. Nevertheless, we wish him luck. Top City is backing you.

Good luck, Travis!