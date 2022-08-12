ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Travis Shumake endorsement is creative and welcome thinking from Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas

By Subscribe
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkVtK_0hEqZVpM00

Travis Shumake, son of the late NHRA racer Tripp Shumake, was to make his Funny Car debut Friday at the National Hot Rod Association’s Camping World Series at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.

In doing so, he’ll race in front of nearly 40,000 people — including family and friends — but his debut is special for more than just that. In making his debut, he’ll be the NHRA’s first openly gay drag racer.

He’ll also be promoting Topeka and celebrating the many LGBT people in Kansas.

"For them to be with me in Kansas on the starting line, watching another Shumake take off at five Gs down the drag strip, will be a cool moment," he said, "and I’m so grateful I get to be a part of bring them back to a sport that’s been so important for us."

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Rafael Garcia reports Shumake’s rainbow-colored dragster — complete with rainbow parachutes — is the result of a first-of-its-kind sponsorship deal with Visit Topeka, the city's destination marketing organization, and Pride Kansas as the organizations look to promote the city in an inclusive way.

"Having that visibility in the NRHA will show that all aspects of Kansas are inclusive, and we do value diversity," said Shawn Zarazua, a Pride Kansas committee member. "It's going to give a voice to people who maybe didn't feel included before, and it'll let them know that we see them, we recognize them, and we want the LGBTQ+ community to be visible in all aspects of Kansas communities, society and culture."

Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka, told Garcia the partnership pairs a racer who could increase visibility for a city and sport that historically have been characterized as conservative and unwelcoming to LGBTQ people. The sponsorship will also provide visibility to Pride Kansas’ upcoming three-day event starting Sept. 24, billed as the state's first statewide LGBTQ festival.

"We had this opportunity to marry a new audience to a historic Topeka tourism event that just hasn't seen or had that exposure,” Dixon said.

We think this is a great partnership. It demonstrates creative thinking, breaking stereotypes and embracing diversity. And what a flashy way to do it.

It’s inspiring, and we understand Shumake feels some pressure. Being a trailblazer isn’t easy. Nevertheless, we wish him luck. Top City is backing you.

Good luck, Travis!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kclibrary.org

Building Bombers in Kansas City

As German air forces decimated Allied airfields and bases at the outset of World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt pushed to expand U.S. capability in the skies. A 1940 appropriation bill increased annual aircraft production from just under 6,000 to 50,000, allowing the Army Air Corps to build bomber assembly plants in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New solar station coming to Shawnee County

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Thinking#Pride Kansas#Nhra#Lgbt
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Collin Klein’s biggest message to Adrian Martinez

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Adrian Martinez and Collin Klein make up a duo that has Wildcat fans fired up for football in 2022. Klein was a 2012 Hiesman Trophy finalist for the Wildcats, who has since become the offensive coordinator. He knows a thing or two about playing Quarterback for K-State. As Klein begins year one […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
fox4kc.com

The Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022 Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

K-68 will expand to four lanes

The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
PAOLA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally

Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
EMPORIA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy