Angelina Jolie has been identified as the “Jane Doe” plaintiff in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI, questioning why the agency closed a 2016 assault investigation into her “then-husband” Brad Pitt, according to Puck. In the complaint, Jolie said she alleged to a federal agent at the time that Pitt was “mad” upon boarding a private plane from France to the U.S. alongside her and their six children. She accused him of punching the ceiling of the plane multiple times, while he also allegedly shouted at Jolie, “You’re fucking up this family.” As Pitt allegedly charged one of their children, Jolie said, she held him back, suffering injuries to her elbow. She also accused him of pouring beer on her at another point in the flight. Jolie filed for divorce six days later. Puck reported that the assistant U.S. attorney met with the federal agent in Nov. 2017, with the pair concluding not to proceed with filing charges against Pitt. Jolie then anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI in the hope of obtaining documents related to the federal investigation against Pitt. Pitt has denied all accusations.Read it at Puck

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO