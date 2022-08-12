ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Hutch Post

Time capsule offers look back

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

BOOR: Little barley

In times of excessive heat and drought, lawns can become thin and let weeds flourish. To control these weeds, identification of the plant and timing of the herbicide are imperative. One such weed that I have been getting calls about is Little Barley. Below is a little bit about this weed and how to control it.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Pages in Time show with Bob Suelter

Hear this week's Pages in Time show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and former Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter that aired Aug. 15, 2022. Suelter will revisit the city's historic past. Pages in Time program airs every Monday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM. with either...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

19th & Harrison in Great Bend to become 4-way stop

The start of the school year is bringing a new look to a busy intersection near the Great Bend Middle School. Along with the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection to improve safety, the intersection will soon become a four-way stop. Through a Community Development Block Grant...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧Regulation amendment needed for Great Bend dog boarding business

A pet boarding facility within a residential area of Great Bend will have their case to keep their operation open sent before the Great Bend Planning Commission. After receiving a complaint, the City of Great Bend was notified a multiple animal permit cannot be renewed this year for Miss Jenny’s Pet Palace at 5908 Broadway Avenue. The governing body voted 6-1 to initiate an amendment process to the zoning regulations and present the amendment to the Planning Commission before the city council has the final say.
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Meteor show watch party is tonight near Great Bend

The Perseid Meteor Shower watch party is ready to go Friday, Aug. 12 at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, located northeast of Great Bend. Each year, the Earth passes through the dust and debris of the Swift-Tuttle comet, and KWEC celebrates by watching the meteors or shooting stars as they burn in our atmosphere.
GREAT BEND, KS
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Great Bend divers find handgun in lake

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (8/15)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. CVB /...
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Fall 2022 Outlook and Crops

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 9, indicates more sever drought conditions are moving eastward towards our area and there is little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking. The six to ten-day outlook (August 16 to 20) indicates (believe it or not) a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 18 to 24) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. It would appear the high-pressure ridge id starting to breakdown. Better late than never as this is likely too late to really aid our summer crops much outside of alfalfa.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

