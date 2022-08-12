Read full article on original website
Time capsule offers look back
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
BOOR: Little barley
In times of excessive heat and drought, lawns can become thin and let weeds flourish. To control these weeds, identification of the plant and timing of the herbicide are imperative. One such weed that I have been getting calls about is Little Barley. Below is a little bit about this weed and how to control it.
Celebrating Volga German Heritage during Victoria's 2022 Herzogfest
VICTORIA — This Friday and Saturday area residents converged in Victoria to celebrate the Volga German Heritage during the 39th annual Herzogfest. From traditional festivities to concerts, food and fun in the sun, the event drew large crowds for activities like stein hoists and games for young and old.
🎤Pages in Time show with Bob Suelter
Hear this week's Pages in Time show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and former Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter that aired Aug. 15, 2022. Suelter will revisit the city's historic past. Pages in Time program airs every Monday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM. with either...
Painted Parking: GBHS seniors customize stalls ahead of school year
The concrete around Great Bend High School is a little more colorful. This week, GBHS seniors have been busy personalizing "Senior Parking Spots." Elly Somers was part of a group of students who approached the administration last year about implementing the program for the first time at GBHS. "I've always...
19th & Harrison in Great Bend to become 4-way stop
The start of the school year is bringing a new look to a busy intersection near the Great Bend Middle School. Along with the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection to improve safety, the intersection will soon become a four-way stop. Through a Community Development Block Grant...
Prescott, Schlessiger plan to continue Pawnee Rock improvement
Jon Prescott may have lost the recent primary election bid to retain his spot as the District 4 Barton County Commissioner, but his work is not quite done. Revitalizing Pawnee Rock is a project Prescott adopted. He said Tricia Schlessiger, who won the primary race earlier this month, is ready to carry on with that work.
Single event tickets now on sale at Hutchinson Fox Theatre
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Single event tickets are now on sale for the next live season of entertainment at the Fox Theatre. Single tickets for the eight special live shows for 2022 and 23 went on sale Monday morning. The new season kicks off Oct. 2nd with The Fab Four...
🎧Regulation amendment needed for Great Bend dog boarding business
A pet boarding facility within a residential area of Great Bend will have their case to keep their operation open sent before the Great Bend Planning Commission. After receiving a complaint, the City of Great Bend was notified a multiple animal permit cannot be renewed this year for Miss Jenny’s Pet Palace at 5908 Broadway Avenue. The governing body voted 6-1 to initiate an amendment process to the zoning regulations and present the amendment to the Planning Commission before the city council has the final say.
Dog kennel business in Great Bend residential area receives complaint
A Great Bend couple will go before the Great Bend City Council Monday, Aug. 15 to potentially amend zoning regulations to allow a dog kenneling business in a residential neighborhood. Larry and Jennifer Kurtz live at 5908 Broadway, which is zoned R-1, single-family residential district. Last year, the couple obtained...
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
🎙County Edition: Commissioner Jon Prescott
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Jon Prescott that aired Aug. 11, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Meteor show watch party is tonight near Great Bend
The Perseid Meteor Shower watch party is ready to go Friday, Aug. 12 at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, located northeast of Great Bend. Each year, the Earth passes through the dust and debris of the Swift-Tuttle comet, and KWEC celebrates by watching the meteors or shooting stars as they burn in our atmosphere.
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (8/15)
The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. CVB /...
Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Fall 2022 Outlook and Crops
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 9, indicates more sever drought conditions are moving eastward towards our area and there is little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking. The six to ten-day outlook (August 16 to 20) indicates (believe it or not) a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 18 to 24) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. It would appear the high-pressure ridge id starting to breakdown. Better late than never as this is likely too late to really aid our summer crops much outside of alfalfa.
Condos wins National Murrow Award for coverage of western Kansas
David Condos, a reporter for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service, has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award — one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism — for his coverage of western Kansas, its ongoing problems with water, its history of racism and how meatpacking transformed the region.
