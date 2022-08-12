ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys: Jensen Ackles Teases Soldier Boy's Return in Season 4

One of the standouts of the third season of The Boys is Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. His performance was praised by fans and critics and considered a great addition to the show. The character was able to survive the events of the third season finale which leaves the door open for him to return someday.
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Says the Avengers are 'Effed' Because of Jonathan Majors

After Avengers: Endgame concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, fans of the billion-dollar franchise have been eagerly anticipating details regarding Marvel's next big movie crossover event. Last month at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the next Avengers film will happen in three years and will in fact feature Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad.
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project

Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
